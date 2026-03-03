Paradise's Jon Beavers Joins Emily Deschanel In NBC Criminal Profiler Pilot

Emily Deschanel is getting some backup on her new NBC pilot.

Jon Beavers ("Paradise") has signed on to star opposite Deschanel in the untitled drama about a team of criminal profilers, TVLine has learned. Beavers will play Will Andover, who "was the top profiler in his class at Quantico, but then he had a fall from grace," per the official character description. "Now at a crossroads in his career, he desperately needs a win."

Deschanel, best known for playing Dr. Temperance Brennan on Fox's "Bones," will star here as Professor Georgia Ryan, "a trailblazing psychologist who challenges the field of criminology by shifting the investigative focus to the victim rather than just the perpetrator in order to uncover the crucial clues that more traditional methods leave behind. Alongside her team, this pioneering expert consults with the FBI to solve the most baffling and elusive cases."

Dean Georgaris ("Quantum Leap") and John Fox will serve as writers and executive producers on the pilot. Deschanel's casting was announced last month.

Beavers co-stars on Hulu's "Paradise" as Billy Pace, a Secret Service agent who was — spoiler alert! — killed off in Season 1. But he continues to appear in flashbacks in Season 2, currently airing Mondays on Hulu. His other TV credits include "Animal Kingdom" and "Bel-Air."