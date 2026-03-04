NCIS: Emily Wickersham And Wilmer Valderrama Tell All About Bishop And Torres' Reunion — Plus, Grade It!

TVLINE | It seems like she and Nick definitely still have a rapport. She goes right to him because he's the one she trusts the most. But what is going through Nick's mind when he sees Bishop again after all these years?

VALDERRAMA | I think there's a flood of emotions. When you remember the way that it ended, the way that she left, I think there were so many questions about what their friendship was, what their loyalty to one another was. Because there was no real goodbye. He had to kind of almost track her down to say goodbye, and she was going to leave without saying goodbye. So that was a big deal for him. This whole time, I think he somehow realized that their friendship was not what he thought it was, and in this episode, it comes full circle. He realizes that there were some things he may or may not want to hear. I think for Torres, there is this hard shell to get through, and very few characters on the show have been able to crack it. And obviously, Bishop was definitely one of those characters that really opened up something else in Torres' mind of possibilities. Specifically, when it came to carrying the job, they both sacrifice so much to protect one another. So in that aspect, there was a trust, was a rapport. So we're not surprised that she might have reached out to Torres, but the "why" she reached out to Torres, and the purpose of that, I think it was definitely the curveball.

TVLINE | You call it a friendship, but it's a little bit more than a friendship, right? We see a flashback to them in bed together, so there's definitely a romantic element to this. But is he able to understand a little better why she left, once she explains it?

VALDERRAMA | I think that he understands it at levels that most people wouldn't. The reason why is because he himself has had to make these decisions on his own. He has had to kind of leave what he knew about his life before he became an agent. He's had to become the bad guy to get the bad guy many times before. So I think that when you think about the lone wolf that learned how to play with the family as he joined NCIS and then gave himself to really be devoted to what this team was about, when this happened, it was kind of a contradiction of what he thought this was all about. And I think getting those answers really kind of solidifies the fact that we do do a dangerous job, that we do have to sacrifice ourselves for the sake of not just justice, but the safety of others. I think he understands that soulfully. I think that we're able to close this open wound, you know. I think they were able to heal in the process, and I think that is what made it even more exciting, right? Like, it either closes a chapter, or it opens a new one. I mean, who knows where it goes from here?