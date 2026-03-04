Seth MacFarlane Offers A Hopeful Update On The Orville Season 4: 'It's Just A Question Of When'

Don't give up hope, "The Orville" fans: A new season might not be light years away after all.

Seth MacFarlane, who created and stars in the sci-fi series, shed light on the show's status when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter this week: "I will be honest with you: Season 4 is written. It's just a question of when we have the time to produce it."

He added that "the 10 scripts are done," which indicates that we can expect Season 4 to have 10 episodes, but "I'm the problem," he admits. "It's [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens." (MacFarlane is currently promoting Season 2 of the Peacock comedy "Ted," on top of working on his Fox animated comedies "Family Guy" and "American Dad!," along with various other projects.)