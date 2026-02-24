The Orville's 10 Best Episodes, Ranked

The Seth MacFarlane-created sci-fi series "The Orville," which aired on Fox for its first two seasons and then moved to Hulu for Season 3, is one of the most intriguing artifacts in modern television history.

Originally billed, promoted, and to a certain extent written and directed as a tongue-in-cheek "Star Trek" spoof that brought MacFarlane's abrasive humor to the decks of a wandering spacecraft, the series vacillated between that goofy tone and a more straightforward dramatic earnestness for much of Season 1. It was enough to leave critics and casual viewers uncertain about whether they were watching a parody, a sincere homage to the genre, or both.

From Season 2 onward, however, "The Orville" planted its flag: It was a proper space drama (with healthy quantities of comic relief), and a darn fine one at that. As the show found its groove, its combination of patient, carefully-written character drama, larger-than-life lore, snappy dialogue, and unapologetic political subtext resulted in some of the best sci-fi television we've seen in years. While fans continue to wait for a conclusive update on the still-uncertain Season 4 (Seth MacFarlane said in early 2024 that nobody had told him the show was dead, but we haven't heard much since), this list of the most accomplished "The Orville" installments out of the currently existing 36 will hopefully serve as a testament to the heights of greatness that this series managed to hit after beginning its run surrounded by uncertainty. Here are the 10 very best "The Orville" episodes.