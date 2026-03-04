OneChicago EPs Promise 'Bigger And Better' Crossover, Tease A 'Changed' Halstead

Wednesday's #OneChicago crossover event is not the first of its kind — but the show's executive producers say it will be the franchise's best.

As with previous crossovers, "Fire" will kick things off at a special time, 8 p.m., followed by "Med" at 9 p.m., and "P.D." at 10 p.m.

This time around, "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency," the official logline for the three-parter reveals. "Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy."

In other words, prepare for a stressful three-hour block of television that was designed to shock.

"We have to outdo ourselves from the last season," "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman tells TVLine. "We have to keep getting bigger and better, so that was the plan." (The franchise's most recent crossover, which aired in January 2025, saw first responders come together following a catastrophic gas explosion.)

But the #OneChicago crossover won't just deliver high-stakes emergencies. It will also dive into the histories of our beloved characters, showing how prior events are now catching up to them in what Newman calls "the haunting phase" of their lives.

"They're all paying the piper — in one way or another — for the past," Newman shares.