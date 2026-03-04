#OneChicago EPs Promise 'Bigger And Better' Crossover, Tease A 'Changed' Halstead
Wednesday's #OneChicago crossover event is not the first of its kind — but the show's executive producers say it will be the franchise's best.
As with previous crossovers, "Fire" will kick things off at a special time, 8 p.m., followed by "Med" at 9 p.m., and "P.D." at 10 p.m.
This time around, "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency," the official logline for the three-parter reveals. "Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy."
In other words, prepare for a stressful three-hour block of television that was designed to shock.
"We have to outdo ourselves from the last season," "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman tells TVLine. "We have to keep getting bigger and better, so that was the plan." (The franchise's most recent crossover, which aired in January 2025, saw first responders come together following a catastrophic gas explosion.)
But the #OneChicago crossover won't just deliver high-stakes emergencies. It will also dive into the histories of our beloved characters, showing how prior events are now catching up to them in what Newman calls "the haunting phase" of their lives.
"They're all paying the piper — in one way or another — for the past," Newman shares.
What's in store for Halstead and Upton?
As previously reported, "Chicago P.D." vets Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer will reprise their roles as Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead in the #OneChicago crossover.
The reunion will bring up plenty of old feelings for #Upstead 'shippers who have weathered the highs and lows of the will-they-won't-they "P.D." couple throughout the years. Halstead and Upton first met in Season 4, becoming solid work partners. The two shared their first kiss in Season 8 and ultimately got married in Season 9.
But everything came unraveled when Halstead left Chicago for a job in Bolivia, and straight-up ghosted his wife in Season 10. She went on to divorce him, leaving the Intelligence Unit herself shortly thereafter.
If Halstead's abrupt departure left a sour taste in your mouth, you aren't alone. Upton isn't exactly welcoming the man with open arms.
"She's not going to be too warm toward him," "Chicago P.D." showrunner Gwen Sigan says. "She's very guarded."
For both officers, the job will come first during the crossover, as they try to set aside their own feelings to work the unusual case unfolding before them. But Sigan promises amid all the action, viewers will still get to see "a lot of the personal breaking into the case throughout the three hours."
Plus, Sigan teases a new version of Halstead, promising that the former "P.D." agent is "different" now.
"He's in a much healthier place — and much more confident," she reveals. "He's showing that he's changed."
Are you looking forward to tonight's #OneChicago crossover? And are you hoping #Upstead rekindles their romance? Or should their relationship remain a relic of the past? Sound off in the comments!