Chicago P.D. Vets Tracy Spiridakos And Jesse Lee Soffer To Return In #OneChicago Crossover — What Brings Them Back?

"Chicago P.D." is getting some of the gang back together.

NBC has announced that "P.D." vets Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer will reprise their roles as Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead in the #OneChicago crossover airing on Wednesday, March 4. (Watch a promo above.)

The three-part event begins as "Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency," per the official logline. "Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy."

Elsewhere, Upton, who made her final appearance in Season 11 of the NBC drama, returns to her former stomping grounds, but this time on the federal level as a Special Agent of the FBI. She joins her former P.D. allies after a drug enforcement task force case from her Detroit field office leads her back to Chicago.

Halstead, meanwhile, has been deep undercover and will reunite with Upton after his work leads him to the same case that she's investigating. In case you need a refresher, Halstead exited the series in Season 10 after accepting a job in the army in Bolivia tracking drug cartel targets.

The crossover marks the first on-screen "Chicago P.D." appearances from both Soffer and Spiridakos since their exits.

Are you looking forward to seeing Upton and Halstead back together again in the #OneChicago crossover? Hit the comments with your thoughts!