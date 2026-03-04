R.J. Decker EP Tackles The Mystery At The Heart Of Scott Speedman's New ABC Series — Grade The Premiere!

To say that ABC's new drama series "R.J. Decker" opens with a bang would be an understatement.

Within minutes of the March 3 series premiere, the titular character (Scott Speedman) is getting down and dirty in the backseat of his car while he awaits his sentencing in an assault trial. The catch? The woman R.J. is sleeping with (Jaina Lee Ortiz) happens to be a relative of the man he attacked, who also happens to be the son of a senator. The odds were already stacked against R.J., but this woman's questionable testimony seals his safe, getting him locked up for two years.

When we pick back up with R.J., the former photojournalist has been released from prison and is now working as a private investigator in Florida. And when a dead body is found in a trunk — a crime with eerie similarities to the murder of R.J.'s friend several years earlier — he makes it his personal mission to expose Clay, the man he believes is behind it.

Not even TV detectives can work alone, however, so R.J. gets help along the way from journalist Catherine (Adelaide Clemens), his ex-wife whose pool house he's now crashing in after accidentally knocking his trailer into a sinkhole, and detective Mel (Bevin Bru), Catherine's new wife who is considerably less thrilled about R.J. crashing in their pool house.

But the most surprisingly "ally" R.J. gains in his investigation is Emi Ochoa, the same woman whose questionable testimony sent him to prison. She uses her family connections to help R.J. connect the dots, which he does, successfully exposing Clay for the murderer that he is.

Below, TVLine speaks with "R.J. Decker" showrunner Rob Doherty about what to expect from this new crime dramedy, including what's really going on with Emi. Read on for our full Q&A, then grade the premiere in our poll and drop a comment with your full review.