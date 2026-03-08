Why Home Improvement Stopped Seinfeld From Creating An Animated Episode

While "Seinfeld" and "Home Improvement" couldn't have been more different, they shared some great sitcom DNA. They both premiered around the same time — "Seinfeld" coming first in 1989 on NBC and "Home Improvement" arriving two years later on ABC in 1991 — during an era when sitcoms were part of the upper echelon of entertainment, highly regarded for their influence on popular culture. Believe it or not, one show influenced the other in an indirect but significant way.

Here's the story: The later seasons of "Seinfeld" ended up in somewhat experimental territory, and the writers considered doing an animated episode for the last season of the show.

"Heading into [the show's] ninth season, we didn't yet know that it was the final season, but being that it had been on for that many years, I got most excited by any idea that broke format," David Mandel explained in an oral history about the backwards episode of "Seinfeld." "For example, during Season 9, Jerry [Seinfeld] and I met with Will Vinton, who did the California Raisins, about making a Claymation episode."

Things ended up going in a different direction — one without animation entirely.