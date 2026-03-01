Why Seinfeld's Final Two Seasons Felt Different From The Previous Seven

The iconic sitcom "Seinfeld" earned its reputation as one of the most influential comedies in popular culture, with many beloved episodes across its nine-season run. On top of the instantly classic performances, the show's writing was a major part of its success. When co-creator Larry David left at the end of the seventh season, the way the show was written changed as well.

Originally, a "Seinfeld" writer would whip up a draft for an episode and then submit it to Larry David and the show's co-creator and star, Jerry Seinfeld. The duo would then put their own spin on things, completing a second pass that resulted in an episode ready to shoot.

So, when David — who was also the creator of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," one of TVLine's 12 best HBO comedy shows – departed, the show introduced something most sitcoms already had in place: a writer's room. This change occurred as the writers' room took over the second pass previously handled by David and Seinfeld, reflecting Seinfeld's expanded responsibilities after David's exit.