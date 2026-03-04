Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale: Which Couples Got Married? And Who Broke Up?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Episode 12.

And just like that, the 10th season of "Love Is Blind" has wrapped. But which couples said "I do" at the altar? And who broke up before they even made it down the aisle? Let's recap!

Season 10 of Netflix's reality dating series looked much like seasons past: A group of singles met potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But the Ohio-set season was surprisingly less cringey than previous cycles, with few political discussions and only a couple instances of egregiously bad behavior.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't enough drama for us to chew on — and chew I will! From Vic and Christine falling in love after just one episode, to Connor's CrossFit body fiasco, we're as invested as ever in this so-called experiment. Keep scrolling to revisit every engaged couple's journey and find out which Season 10 duos said "I do" at the altar.