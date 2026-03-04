Love Is Blind Season 10 Finale: Which Couples Got Married? And Who Broke Up?
Warning: The following contains spoilers from "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Episode 12.
And just like that, the 10th season of "Love Is Blind" has wrapped. But which couples said "I do" at the altar? And who broke up before they even made it down the aisle? Let's recap!
Season 10 of Netflix's reality dating series looked much like seasons past: A group of singles met potential partners in adjoined rooms — called pods — in hopes that they might fall in love without the distraction of physical appearance. But the Ohio-set season was surprisingly less cringey than previous cycles, with few political discussions and only a couple instances of egregiously bad behavior.
But that doesn't mean there wasn't enough drama for us to chew on — and chew I will! From Vic and Christine falling in love after just one episode, to Connor's CrossFit body fiasco, we're as invested as ever in this so-called experiment. Keep scrolling to revisit every engaged couple's journey and find out which Season 10 duos said "I do" at the altar.
EMMA & MIKE
After getting engaged in the pods, Mike and Emma's relationship was rather smooth sailing. Mike's family liked Emma — even if she needed to be educated on gravy, the correct term for "red sauce" — and Emma's family liked Mike. But just because there was love — or at least feelings of fondness — between these two, it didn't mean things would work out. Since Day 1 in the pods, they were never able to sort out their only major hurdle: Did Emma want children? For Mike, having a family was a top priority, but Emma was unsure about having kids in the future.
In the end, Emma said "I do" at the altar, while Mike said he just wasn't ready to commit with such a big unknown still lingering between them. The pair debriefed their altar decision after the ceremony, and despite just moments earlier believing that she might marry Mike that day, Emma didn't even shed a tear!
AMBER & JORDAN
Amber and Jordan's journey on the show was rather drama-free, except for one argument about Jordan becoming a stepdad. That conflict was mostly fueled by alcohol, miscommunication, and insecurities of both parties. They were able to quickly overcome that disagreement and get back on the same page. (Yay!)
Though Jordan worried he wasn't ready to become a dad, by the end of the experiment, he changed his tune: He said yes at the altar, effectively signing up to be both a husband to Amber and a stepdad to her child. Amber also said "I do," and the pair danced the night away as newlyweds! (Unfortunately, there are rumors that the two have since broken up — something to keep an eye out for at the Season 10 reunion!)
BRITTANY & DEVONTA
Brittany and Devonta made it all the way to their wedding day — but they didn't make it to the altar. Instead of celebrating with their family and friends, the pair had a sit-down where Devonta expressed his doubts about their relationship and seemed to be trying to break things off. But Brittany, being the delusional queen that she is, believed they were simply pressing pause on the wedding.
When Brittany asked where they go from here, Devonta said, "I'm not a fortune teller, so I don't know." In a confessional, he later admitted that there was always doubt on his side — he got especially freaked out when he learned that Brittany had already purchased a wedding dress before she even began the Netflix experiment. He called Brittany clingy, saying she felt "like a shadow" constantly following him around. Brittany, on the other hand, walked away from the experiment "99 percent sure" she will still marry Devonta in the future.
ASHLEY & ALEX
Before I begin, let's take a moment of silence for Alex's ego... Now that that's out of the way, it's time to celebrate Ashley, the girl who surprised us all by getting a brand new backbone before walking down that aisle. When she arrived at the altar, though it was Alex who was asked to make his decision first, Ashley intercepted the moment — she was taking her future into her own hands!
"I know your answer, and it doesn't matter to me," Ashley said. "I know you don't choose me, and I'm not choosing you either."
She went on to call him a liar, saying that he treated her more like a roommate than a lover ever since they left the pods.
"Saying no to you today is a win," Ashley announced before walking down the aisle without a husband. She left the experiment on top of the world as she finally stopped ignoring red flags and stood up for herself and what she deserves!
CHRISTINE & VIC
There's not much to say here: Christine and Vic decided they were ready to get married, so they got married! The two both said "I do" at the altar and giggled about the mysterious contents of some gift box for the rest of the night. (I can only assume the box contained something sexual — these two haven't been intimate yet.)
At the reception, Christine shared she was unsure if they'd be consummating their marriage that night, considering her sister and kids were staying in the same hotel. Vic jumped in to clarify they weren't sharing a room, so they needn't worry. Hopefully the box — and the rest of their lives — will be everything these two hoped for and more!
JESSICA & CHRIS
Though they did get engaged in the pods, Jessica broke up with Chris in Episode 9 after he repeatedly told her he's not very attracted to her. He's apparently more attracted to fellow cast member Bri, and is simply too used to hooking up with CrossFit athletes and girls who regularly do Pilates to get turned on by Jessica's body. (Mind you, Ashley is an infectious diseases physician — the woman is too busy saving lives to do a crunch!)
Luckily, Jessica knew her self-worth and abruptly ended things, seeing Chris for what he was: a superficial loser who later showed up to the cast party as a drunken embarrassment. Way to dodge that bullet, Jessica!
BRI & CONNOR
Bri and Connor also didn't make it to their wedding day. Bri struggled all experiment long with her attraction to Connor: Was he too nice? She was used to dating more assertive, aggressive men, and she frankly didn't know what to do with Connor's kindness.
Their break-up was amicable, and Connor shared that he would've said yes at the altar. He fell in love with Bri — and Bri said she fell in love with him right back! So why did she end things? It's honestly still unclear. It seems like the girl was just confused about this newfound healthy dynamic with a romantic partner. Their final conversation ended with Connor hopeful that the two might reconnect, or continue dating, down the line.
Were you surprised by how things shook out for our Season 10 couples? Hit the comments with all your "Love Is Blind" finale reactions!