Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane's Cause Of Death Revealed

"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane's death was caused by respiratory failure, according to a death certificate obtained by People and other outlets. The certificate also cites Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as the underlying cause. Dane was diagnosed with the fatal neurodegenerative condition in 2025.

After news of Dane's diagnosis became public last April, he set out to support others who had experiences with the disease. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," a statement on his Instagram read following his passing.

TV fans will remember Dane — who is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and daughters Billie and Georgia — as an actor for his roles on shows like "Grey's Anatomy," where he played Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan. Several of Dane's former "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars shared their tributes following his passing.