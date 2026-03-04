Grey's Anatomy Star Eric Dane's Cause Of Death Revealed
"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane's death was caused by respiratory failure, according to a death certificate obtained by People and other outlets. The certificate also cites Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as the underlying cause. Dane was diagnosed with the fatal neurodegenerative condition in 2025.
After news of Dane's diagnosis became public last April, he set out to support others who had experiences with the disease. "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," a statement on his Instagram read following his passing.
TV fans will remember Dane — who is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and daughters Billie and Georgia — as an actor for his roles on shows like "Grey's Anatomy," where he played Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan. Several of Dane's former "Grey's Anatomy" co-stars shared their tributes following his passing.
Eric Dane's parting words
Eric Dane was interviewed for Netflix's "Famous Last Words," a documentary series that broadcasts notable persons' final interviews after they've passed.
"I hope I've demonstrated that you can face anything. You can face the end of your days, you can face hell, with dignity," he said in one scene, which was transcribed by The Los Angeles Times.
Dane also revealed that knowing he was dying taught him to live in the present and not dwell on the past. He believed that the future is a mystery that no one can predict, so he encouraged everyone to try and appreciate what they have while they still can.
"I don't want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown, so you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment."