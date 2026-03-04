School Spirits EPs Break Down Life-Changing Finale Twists, Look Ahead To Possible Season 4 (Plus, Grade It!)
"School Spirits" wrapped its third season on March 4 with a thrilling showdown, an emotional reunion, and enough jaw-dropping twists to elevate Season 4 from a want to a need.
Maddie spent most of the hour navigating a mysterious spiritual forest (aka "the ley lines"), where she learned that looking into your reflection can transport you back into a good memory from your life, where your spirit can get trapped forever. Maddie's journey reunited her with Janet, Dawn, Simon, and Wally — complete with a kiss we've been waiting for all season.
With some help from her dad, Maddie and Simon eventually returned to the land of the living, leaving the other spirits behind in the ley lines. Meanwhile, Nicole and Claire were successfully exposed Dr. Hunter-Price at the school board meeting, revealing all she had to gain by demolishing Split River High. But rather than take this lying down, the possessed superintendant doused the school in gasoline and torched it herself, trapping everyone in the burning library.
With an assist from Ralph, the ghosts evacuated everyone from the school, leaving Maddie and Xavier to confront Dr. Hunter-Price on their own. Following casual threats of killing them and everyone they love, blah, blah blah, Simon showed up to hit the superintendent on the head with a fire extinguisher, assuming (or at last hoping) that he knocked Van Heidt into another dimension in the process.
In the end, everything seemed right. Maddie and Simon were alive, and the ghosts discovered that their latest adventure destroyed the barrier that was keeping them at the school. A win for everybody, right? ... Not so fast! The final shot of the season delivered the mother of all twists, revealing that Van Heidt has made himself at home in Sandra's body.
Below, "School Spirits" executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud, and Nate Trinrud answer TVLine's burning questions about where things left off in Season 3, as well as what he can hope to see from a potential fourth season.
There's still 'a lot to figure out' about the ley lines
TVLINE | Let's start with a mythology question: The ley lines don't feel like a final destination. If you cross the river, does that take you somewhere else?
NATE TRINRUD | I think our heroes have a lot to figure out. We've got a whole new space and there are a lot of questions that I think they're going to have to ask. To your point, we were really interested in the idea of the doors not just leading to an end. That was a little too neat. It's a little too simple that you can work on one thing about yourself and suddenly you're healed forever. For us, it was very much the journey continues. There will be some greater logic to where these things connect, where they lead, and what they mean, but we couldn't tell you that or we'd spoil the future.
Inside Maddie and Wally's 'satisfying' reunion
TVLINE | This finale also gave us Maddie and Wally's first kiss of the season, which I can't believe. Was it difficult, or a fun challenge, to find new ways for them to interact romantically without actually touching?
MEGAN TRINRUD | It was challenging, but it really fun to come up with [ideas]. We kept calling it a long-distance relationship, because it was. They're basically on Zoom with each other all the time. And there's an added level of tension because it does feel like they could reach out and grab each other, but they can't. When we had that not-sex scene in Episode 6, it was really beautiful and intimate. It was one of those things in the writers' room where I was like, "How are we going to pull this off?" In some ways, I found it so much more satisfying than a true sex scene, because it was so charged and beautiful and important. I think this kind moment in Episode 8 where they finally get to touch is like the B-side of that. We introduce it, and then they get the satisfaction of them finally getting to embrace again. ... And the distance didn't break them apart, which is beautiful. They were still in such a strong place.
NATE TRINRUD | This might make me sick and twisted, but I think one of the most romantic things is longing, you know what I mean? To lean into that longing, it's such an expression of love and care.
Maddie's mom is possessed! Could there be a silver lining?
TVLINE | My jaw dropped with the final reveal that Van Heidt has taken over Maddie's mom's body. Sandra knows about ghosts now, so Maddie is going to be speaking freely, not knowing she's speaking to the enemy. Does that make Van Heidt even more dangerous?
NATE TRINRUD | It better! I mean, the stakes have definitely been raised. We saw that Van Heidt is not afraid to shoot a body that he's in, so who knows what kind of danger Sandra or her body are in now? For Maddie, that really does create a high-stakes situation where she has to repair one of the most fractured relationships in her life, which is the root of this show. In Season 1, we learned that Maddie died because of what her mother had done to her. That's what put her spirit in a place where all of this was possible. Now we're asking the question: "What does it mean to have to try and save the spirit of the person who killed yours?"
TVLINE | And if Sandra's spirit is out of her body, does that mean we can look forward to a reunion of Maddie's parents in the afterlife?
OLIVER GOLDSTICK | Who knows?
MEGAN TRINRUD | TBD!
TVLINE | I need some silver living here.
OLIVER GOLDSTICK | And we're trying to write this all down. You're pitching [some great ideas].
The ghosts will be 'fish out of water' in Season 4
TVLINE | The ghosts being able to leave the school really opens up the possibilities for next season, but I'm also worried about the relationships they all forged while in their little school bubble.
OLIVER GOLDSTICK | That's a genuine concern. Things have come up in the last couple of years that the writers have been building towards. For example, Wally's mother showing up to those games. How many of the people they loved did not show up? They had no reason to come to the school, so these ghosts haven't seen people they loved in 40 years. Even the fact that Yuri talked about this girl who he basically didn't show up for, and where is she? These encounters will not only complicate the show but enrich it and make people have to deal with things they haven't dealt with.
MEGAN TRINRUD | In Season 1, Maddie was the fish out of water in the ghost world, and the ghosts are really going to feel like fish out of water in the bigger world. When they get out into the actual town, if they're able visit these places they used to know, everything's going to be different. It'll be interesting to see if they get closer because of that, or if it puts a strain on their relationships. It's going to be a really difficult transition to leave prison after all of this time and try to get back out into the real world.
TVLINE | The finale jumped ahead three days, but Maddie and Simon didn't mention any of the ghosts. Now that they're back to the land of the living, are they still able to see the ghosts?
NATE TRINRUD | You're gonna have to tune in, Andy. You're going to have to call Paramount+ and say, "Listen guys, I need a fourth season of this."
TVLINE | Well, I obviously do. What's the word on that?
MEGAN TRINRUD | We're just waiting to see. We're hopeful.
