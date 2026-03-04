School Spirits EPs Break Down Life-Changing Finale Twists, Look Ahead To Possible Season 4 (Plus, Grade It!)

"School Spirits" wrapped its third season on March 4 with a thrilling showdown, an emotional reunion, and enough jaw-dropping twists to elevate Season 4 from a want to a need.

Maddie spent most of the hour navigating a mysterious spiritual forest (aka "the ley lines"), where she learned that looking into your reflection can transport you back into a good memory from your life, where your spirit can get trapped forever. Maddie's journey reunited her with Janet, Dawn, Simon, and Wally — complete with a kiss we've been waiting for all season.

With some help from her dad, Maddie and Simon eventually returned to the land of the living, leaving the other spirits behind in the ley lines. Meanwhile, Nicole and Claire were successfully exposed Dr. Hunter-Price at the school board meeting, revealing all she had to gain by demolishing Split River High. But rather than take this lying down, the possessed superintendant doused the school in gasoline and torched it herself, trapping everyone in the burning library.

With an assist from Ralph, the ghosts evacuated everyone from the school, leaving Maddie and Xavier to confront Dr. Hunter-Price on their own. Following casual threats of killing them and everyone they love, blah, blah blah, Simon showed up to hit the superintendent on the head with a fire extinguisher, assuming (or at last hoping) that he knocked Van Heidt into another dimension in the process.

In the end, everything seemed right. Maddie and Simon were alive, and the ghosts discovered that their latest adventure destroyed the barrier that was keeping them at the school. A win for everybody, right? ... Not so fast! The final shot of the season delivered the mother of all twists, revealing that Van Heidt has made himself at home in Sandra's body.

Below, "School Spirits" executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud, and Nate Trinrud answer TVLine's burning questions about where things left off in Season 3, as well as what he can hope to see from a potential fourth season.