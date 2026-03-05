The Masked Singer: A Melrose Place Star Gets Cooked On Ozzfest Night — Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask?

"The Masked Singer" paid tribute to the self-proclaimed "Prince of Darkness" on March 4 with "Ozzfest Night," an evening of performances of songs by (or relatively adjacent to) the late Ozzy Osbourne. His daughter Kelly, who competed as Ladybug all the way back in Season 2, was this week's special guest judge, adding an emotional overtone to the entire night.

High Voltage went first, lighting up the stage with a killer performance of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid," followed by Galaxy Girl with a sultry rendition of Incubus' "Drive." Up next, Eggplant got us all feeling angsty with Linkin Park's "One Step Closer," and Pangolin wrapped things up with Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home." (FYI, both Linkin Park and Incubus performed at Ozzfest, hence their inclusion here.)

After the audience sent Galaxy Girl and Pangolin to safety, Eggplant and High Voltage were left to fight for the last remaining slot in a battle set to Black Sabbath's "Iron Man." In the end, Eggplant was eliminated, revealing himself to be "Melrose Place" star Jack Wagner.

Eggplant has been peeled, but there are still seven celebrities whose identities have yet to be revealed. Read on for a breakdown of every clue we've received about the Season 14 contestants, including our best guesses about who they are, then drop a comment with your own theories below.