Your Friends & Neighbors: James Marsden Sniffs Out Coop's Crimes In Season 2 Trailer

Look out, Coop: Someone might be onto your highly illegal side hustle.

Apple TV has released the full trailer for Season 2 of the Jon Hamm-led drama "Your Friends & Neighbors" — which you can watch above — and in it, Coop seems to be putting his life back together after beating that murder rap last season. (Oh, and he's still ripping off his rich neighbors, of course.) "For the first time in a while, the future seemed promising," he narrates... but then a shiny blue sports car roars by, and out of it steps trouble.

The driver is Coop's new neighbor Owen Ashe, played by James Marsden, and his lavish parties are already drawing "Great Gatsby" comparisons. But he also seems to know about Coop's burglaries, and confronts him about it directly. He's not going to turn Coop in, but he does want something in exchange for his silence: "You can help me out, or you can get arrested." And just to make things more complicated, Ashe starts romancing... Sam, Coop's former fling played by Olivia Munn.