Your Friends & Neighbors: James Marsden Sniffs Out Coop's Crimes In Season 2 Trailer
Look out, Coop: Someone might be onto your highly illegal side hustle.
Apple TV has released the full trailer for Season 2 of the Jon Hamm-led drama "Your Friends & Neighbors" — which you can watch above — and in it, Coop seems to be putting his life back together after beating that murder rap last season. (Oh, and he's still ripping off his rich neighbors, of course.) "For the first time in a while, the future seemed promising," he narrates... but then a shiny blue sports car roars by, and out of it steps trouble.
The driver is Coop's new neighbor Owen Ashe, played by James Marsden, and his lavish parties are already drawing "Great Gatsby" comparisons. But he also seems to know about Coop's burglaries, and confronts him about it directly. He's not going to turn Coop in, but he does want something in exchange for his silence: "You can help me out, or you can get arrested." And just to make things more complicated, Ashe starts romancing... Sam, Coop's former fling played by Olivia Munn.
Season 2 kicks off this April on Apple TV
Hamm stars as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hotshot finance bro who resorts to robbing his friends' lavishly decorated homes to maintain his upper-crust lifestyle after getting fired. Amanda Peet plays his ex-wife Mel. In Season 2, Coop "doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk," per the official description.
"Your Friends & Neighbors" debuted last April with a nine-episode freshman season; the finale saw Coop exonerated for murder and offered his old job back... but he turned it down in order to keep robbing houses. (Read our full finale recap here.)
Season 2 debuts Friday, April 3 on Apple TV, with episodes airing weekly. (It's already been renewed for Season 3, too.) Press PLAY at the top to get a first look at Season 2, and then hit the comments to let us know what you're hoping to see this season.