The Testaments: First Trailer For The Handmaid's Tale Sequel Hints That The Resistance Lives On In Gilead — Watch

The bad news, after watching the first trailer for Hulu's "The Testaments": It appears that Gilead hasn't fallen quite as quickly as the end of "The Handmaid's Tale" made it seem like it might.

The good news, though? The recently released footage also appears that there are still forces at work, trying to dismantle the oppressive society from the inside.

"The Testaments" is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and — according to the official logline — "is a coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."