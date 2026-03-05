The Testaments: First Trailer For The Handmaid's Tale Sequel Hints That The Resistance Lives On In Gilead — Watch
The bad news, after watching the first trailer for Hulu's "The Testaments": It appears that Gilead hasn't fallen quite as quickly as the end of "The Handmaid's Tale" made it seem like it might.
The good news, though? The recently released footage also appears that there are still forces at work, trying to dismantle the oppressive society from the inside.
"The Testaments" is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and — according to the official logline — "is a coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."
Aunt Lydia in action
"The Handmaid's Tale" star Ann Dowd will reprise her character of Aunt Lydia alongside a cast that includes Chase Infiniti ("Presumed Innocent") as Agnes and newcomer Lucy Halliday as Daisy, both of whom we meet in the video above.
"Agnes MacKenzie, this is Daisy. Make her feel comfortable," Aunt Lydia instructs as we learn that Daisy is newly arrived from Canada. But the trailer also implies that Daisy might have infiltrated Gilead under resistance-like pretenses: Might she be carrying on the work of Mayday, which June, Luke, and Moira risked everything for in "The Handmaid's Tale?"
The cast also includes Rowan Blanchard ("Girl Meets World"), Mattea Conforti ("Power"), Isolde Ardies ("Wayward"), Shechinah Mpumlwana ("Lyla in the Loop"), and Birva Pandya ("The Umbrella Academy")."The Testaments" will premiere on Wednesday, April 8, with three episodes, followed by one new episode every week after.
Hulu also released the show's official poster, which you can see below:
Press PLAY on the trailer at the top of this post, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts about "The Testaments!