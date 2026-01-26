The Testaments: Everything We Know About The Handmaid's Tale Spin-Off

Praise be: Aunt Lydia is soon returning to our screens.

Hulu has announced that the "Handmaid's Tale" sequel "The Testaments" will premiere Wednesday, April 8 with three episodes, followed by one new episode every week thereafter.

"The Testaments" is set several years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale" — which wrapped its run in May 2025 — and follows Ann Dowd's Aunt Lydia, as well as two young women with complicated, intertwining stories.

Read on for everything we know so far about what to expect from the upcoming series, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "The Testaments"?