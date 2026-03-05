Ashton Kutcher Reacts To The Beauty's Open-Ended Finale: 'What The Heck Is Happening?' (Grade It!)

The first season of Ryan Murphy's twisted FX drama "The Beauty" wrapped on March 4, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger that had star Ashton Kutcher asking, "What the heck is happening?"

In a nutshell, Byron was horrified to discover that his son forced Franny to take the Beauty, resulting in an A+ "Death Becomes Her" tribute, with the actress playing Isabella Rossellini rocking a costume similar to the one Rossellini wore in the film. Unfortunately, that horror only intensified as Franny took her own life, sending Byron into the ultimate spiral. By the end, he appeared to be a changed man, vowing to direct all of his resources towards stopping the Beauty from spreading.

While Byron's son immediately began plotting his father's demise, Dr. Sterling, whose AI bots have figured out a way to reverse the Beauty's effects, made an offer to Jeremy, Cooper, Jordan, and the Assassin. If they agree to join their cause, they'll each receive either a dose of the antidote or free boosters to keep themselves beautiful.

Cooper, who remained in a child's body by the end of the finale, agreed to take the cure. Unfortunately, we don't know if it worked or not, because the episode ended before his status could be revealed.