OneChicago Crossover: EP Says 'There's A Lot Of Possibility' For #Upstead — Will The Couple Get Back Together?

NBC has delivered another #OneChicago crossover, but has the network also played matchmaker for a beloved — but kind of doomed! — "P.D." couple? (Yes, I'm talking about #Upstead!)

Wednesday's three-hour event sees Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) teaming up with Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) as they both end up working the same case an FBI agent and undercover operative, respectively. Mind you, this is the first time the former married couple has seen each other since Halstead ghosted Upton mid-marriage and fled to Bolivia. (Pretty bold of the guy to wander back into Upton's life after such an egregious exit — but here he is!)

Upton would have had every reason to give Halstead the cold shoulder, but because she's a consummate professional, she effectively collaborates with her ex-husband on this week's big case — which centers around a mysterious chemical attack that wipes out an entire airplane full of passengers and later threatens to destroy the Chicago first responders themselves.

Of course, as "P.D." showrunner Gwen Sigan teased in our preview, Halstead didn't receive the warmest of welcomes, but he did get quite a bit of face time with his ex-wife during the investigation. Though they spend much of the crossover beating around the Bolivia bush, they finally confront each other just before the episode's end.