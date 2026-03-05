High Potential Renewed For Season 3, Showrunner Todd Harthan Departing

Morgan Gillory is staying on the case: ABC has renewed "High Potential" for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

Unfortunately, the show will be forging ahead without Todd Harthan, who has served as showrunner for both seasons of "High Potential" thus far. Harthan will be departing to focus on developing the live-action adaptation of "Eragon" at Disney+. A replacement showrunner will be announced at a later date.

"High Potential" stars Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Özdil, Amirah J as Ava Gillory, Matthew Lamb as Elliot Radovic, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, and Steve Howey as Nick Wagner.

So, what we can expect from the remaining episodes of Season 2, currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c? Harthan recently gave TVLine the scoop: For starters, fans can anticipate a "big Daphne episode soon, like a big one," Harthan tells TVLine. The show recently shone a spotlight on Oz's family, and we've learned little nuggets about Soto's personal life along the way, but Daphne's out-of-office existence remains a pretty big question mark... until now.

Also on the horizon, Captain Wagner "re-enters the world in a pretty major way," resulting in "some big twists and turns" for everyone involved. "We have some pretty big Roman developments coming down the way, in addition to what I think are a couple of really fun, splashy, amazing guest stars," Harthan teases. "And I think some of our best cases, our most visceral cases."

Are you relieved to know that "High Potential" will be back for Season 3? And how do you feel about Harthan's exit? Drop a comment with your hopes for the show's future below.