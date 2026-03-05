Scott Patterson Leaving Sullivan's Crossing Ahead Of Season 4: 'The Creative Differences Were Becoming Untenable'

Scott Patterson is leaving "Sullivan's Crossing" after three seasons — and he's not going quietly. Patterson, who plays Harry "Sully" Sullivan (aka the "Sullivan" in "Sullivan's Crossing") will not appear in the Canadian drama's upcoming fourth season, which premieres stateside on The CW on Monday, April 20 (8/7c).

In a statement to Deadline, Patterson reveals says, "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue."

The show's third season ended with Patterson's character taking a trip to Ireland, with fans fully expecting him to return in Season 4. "Sullivan's Crossing" showrunner Roma Roth recently spoke with Us Weekly about Sully's trajectory, explaining that, "while he isn't physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative."

This didn't sit well with Patterson, who wants fans to know it was his decision to leave, rather than a creative choice for his character: "It's unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise," his statement continues.