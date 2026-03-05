Scott Patterson Leaving Sullivan's Crossing Ahead Of Season 4: 'The Creative Differences Were Becoming Untenable'
Scott Patterson is leaving "Sullivan's Crossing" after three seasons — and he's not going quietly. Patterson, who plays Harry "Sully" Sullivan (aka the "Sullivan" in "Sullivan's Crossing") will not appear in the Canadian drama's upcoming fourth season, which premieres stateside on The CW on Monday, April 20 (8/7c).
In a statement to Deadline, Patterson reveals says, "The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue."
The show's third season ended with Patterson's character taking a trip to Ireland, with fans fully expecting him to return in Season 4. "Sullivan's Crossing" showrunner Roma Roth recently spoke with Us Weekly about Sully's trajectory, explaining that, "while he isn't physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative."
This didn't sit well with Patterson, who wants fans to know it was his decision to leave, rather than a creative choice for his character: "It's unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise," his statement continues.
Scott Patterson feels 'lucky and blessed' to have played Sully
"I was not intending to make any statement but the fans of the books and the show deserve to know the truth as I have always been respectful of those who support this industry by watching and loving these characters we are so dang lucky and blessed to portray and bring to life," Scott Patterson's statement continues.
He adds, "I really enjoyed Sully and fought for his voice and his character. The richness and depth of Sully, whom the fans of the books all know and love, is so multi-layered and interesting. ... The fans deserved better than to think the embodiment of this character, me, would just disrespect not only the show, but them. In the end, we're all fans of these characters and stories, and I'll always support and defend the truth."
