The Pitt Boss, Director Shawn Hatosy Break Down Season 2, Episode 9 — Is This The Start Of Robby's 'Goodbye Parade'?

Perhaps the only character who truly understands how tortured Robby's psyche has become is Dr. Jack Abbot — whose portrayer, Shawn Hatosy, spoke with TVLine about directing Thursday's episode. Abbot, who finishes up with a patient before clocking out until his night shift, bids Robby goodbye as he prepares to leave for his alleged "sabbatical."

Abbot asks, "It's going to be a long time to self-reflect. Are you sure you can handle that?" Robby doesn't answer. "You just make sure you come back," he tells Robby. "And if it gets dark, you call me."

According to Hatosy, that moment marks the quiet beginning of what Robby himself may not yet fully realize is a series of goodbyes.

"Of course [Abbot] understands that Robby isn't doing the work [to get better]," Hatosy says. "Noah [Wyle] and I talked a lot about this scene between Abbot and Robby. And he mentioned that this being around 4 p.m., when that scene occurs, when Abbot says, 'Hey, if I don't see you, have fun on your trip,' it was kind of like a bell goes off for Robby that this is the beginning of my goodbyes. If my plan is maybe I'm not going to come back or I'm going to do something really self-destructive, this is the first one. So we made sure to kind of clock Abbot in reading him. And that starts an arc for Abbot that we kind of come back to later.

"For Robby, it is the beginning of the goodbye parade, and it sort of dovetails right into that scene with Whitaker," Hatosy continues. "First of all, it's like the mentor proud of his student, who's now a doctor. And then there's a little bit of a lesson in there, in his own Robby way, where he helps Whitaker come to this understanding of boundaries without really telling him exactly what that is. But then there's this glimmer at the end where he says, 'And if I don't come back, you've got a swingin' bachelor pad.' For Robby, it's a tiny, unhinged moment. His energy there is different. And it makes the audience say, 'Wait a minute, what is really going on here?'"

For more from Hatosy, in which the actor/director also discusses helming several of Season 2, Episode 9's most pivotal moments — including Javadi's devastating mistake and McKay's emotional conversation with Roxy about dying — and weighs in on Abbot and Samira's buzzed-about Season 2, Episode 7 scene.