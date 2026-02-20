The Pitt Boss Breaks Down Season 2, Episode 7: Robby And Langdon's Rift, Al-Hashimi And Santos' Traumas — And That Abbot/Samira Moment

TVLINE | "Law & Order: SVU" has long been credited with bringing significant awareness to the prevalence of sexual assault. But watching Episodes 7 and 8, I couldn't recall another series that has walked viewers step-by-step through a sexual assault forensic exam this thoroughly. What went into the decision to depict the process in such detail, and what conversations did you have about balancing realism with sensitivity for the audience and the actors?

I think for us it was an important story to tell. Obviously, it's a very prevalent problem. And I don't think we've ever really seen what somebody has to go through in that process immediately after. It takes a lot of bravery. You want to have somebody there like Dana — a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) who's there to help these people through what is the worst day of their life and get through it.

It felt like if we were going to tell a story about sexual assault, we should show it in all its ugliness — although, hopefully at the same time, there's comfort being provided by the nurses as much as possible, doing their best to make the best out of a horrible situation.

TVLINE | In Episode 6, Dana couldn't say why she keeps coming back to this job. Does guiding this patient through something so harrowing become part of that answer? Or does the toll it takes on her make it even harder to justify why she stays?

I think it's the former. She even gives voice to that later in a subsequent episode — what would have happened to this poor woman if she hadn't been there that day and there hadn't been a SANE on? Would she have had to wait 12 hours having to live with this? Or gotten impatient and left and not even reported it, or had it properly processed?

I think it becomes a reason for her to return. She understands why she comes back. It's for people like Ilana Miller — because they need her, and she needs to be there for them.