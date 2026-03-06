GLAAD Media Awards: Heated Rivalry, Stranger Things, The Traitors Lead TV Winners
"Heated Rivalry" has a nice winning streak going: HBO Max's gay hockey drama was among the winners at this year's GLAAD Media Awards, handed out Thursday in Los Angeles.
"Heated Rivalry" took home the trophy for best new TV series, while Netflix's sci-fi epic "Stranger Things" won for best drama series and Apple TV's recently axed "Palm Royale" won for best comedy series. Peacock's fiendishly clever strategy game "The Traitors" won for best reality competition, while Bravo's "Southern Hospitality" won for best reality program.
Thursday's 37th annual ceremony, hosted by "Mean Girls" alum Jonathan Bennett, also saw "Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson honored with the Vanguard Award and podcasters Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers receiving the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. Plus, pop superstar Demi Lovato opened the show with a performance of her hit song "Kiss."
The GLAAD Media Awards "honor fair, accurate, and inclusive LGBTQ stories," with nearly 300 nominees recognized in more than 30 categories. This year's ceremony will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Saturday, March 21.
Read on to see the full list of TV winners:
GLAAD Media Award Winners: Scripted TV
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
"Brilliant Minds" (NBC)
"The Buccaneers" (Apple TV)
"Doctor Who" (Disney+)
"The Gilded Age" (HBO)
"The Last of Us" (HBO)
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" (Starz)
"The Sandman" (Netflix)
"Severance" (Apple TV)
"Stranger Things" (Netflix) — WINNER
"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)
"Big Boys" (Hulu)
"Ghosts" (CBS)
"Hacks" (HBO)
"Hazbin Hotel" (Prime Video)
"Loot" (Apple TV)
"Palm Royale" (Apple TV) — WINNER
"The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO)
"Survival of the Thickest" (Netflix)
"The Upshaws" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING NEW TV SERIES
"Boots" (Netflix)
"Chad Powers" (Hulu)
"Clean Slate" (Prime Video)
"The Four Seasons" (Netflix)
"Heated Rivalry" (HBO Max) — WINNER
"The Hunting Wives" (Netflix)
"I Love LA" (HBO)
"Long Story Short" (Netflix)
"Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu)
"Overcompensating" (Prime Video)
"Pluribus" (Apple TV)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
"The Beast in Me" (Netflix)
"Chief of War" (Apple TV)
"Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" (Peacock)
"Hal & Harper" (Mubi)
"Hotel Reverie," "Black Mirror" (Netflix)
"Lost Boys and Fairies" (Britbox)
"Mr Loverman" (Britbox)
"Nine Perfect Strangers" (Hulu)
"Prime Target" (Apple TV)
"Wayward" (Netflix) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING FILM – STREAMING OR TV
"10Dance" (Netflix)
"The Christmas Baby" (Hallmark Channel)
"Echo Valley" (Apple TV)
"Hedda" (Amazon MGM Studios)
"A Keller Christmas Vacation" (Hallmark Channel)
"Noah's Arc: The Movie" (Paramount+)
"Oh. What. Fun." (Prime Video)
"The Old Guard 2" (Netflix)
"The Parenting" (HBO Max)
"Queen of Coal" (Netflix) — WINNER
GLAAD Media Award Winners: Reality, Kids' TV, and More
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)
"The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans" (AMC+/Shudder)
"Dancing With the Stars" (ABC)
"Finding Mr. Christmas" (Hallmark+)
"I Kissed a Boy" (Hulu)
"I Kissed a Girl" (Hulu)
"Project Runway" (Freeform)
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
"The Traitors" (Peacock) — WINNER
"The Voice" (NBC)
OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM
"Back to the Frontier" (Magnolia Network)
"House on Fire" (BET+)
"Jay & Pamela" (TLC)
"June Farms" (Prime Video)
"Love on the Spectrum" (Netflix)
"Next Gen NYC" (Bravo)
"Selling Sunset" (Netflix)
"Southern Charm" (Bravo)
"Southern Hospitality" (Bravo) — WINNER
"The Ultimatum: Queer Love" (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING
"Be@rbrick" (Apple TV)
"Firebuds" (Disney Jr.) — WINNER
"Ghost Town," "Mermicorno: Starfall" (HBO Max)
"No Wrong Way to Be You," "Sesame Street" (HBO Max)
"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" (Disney Jr./Disney+)
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING – LIVE ACTION
"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" (Disney+/Hulu)
"Jane" (Apple TV)
"School Spirits" (Paramount+)
"Selamiut," "Washington Black" (Hulu)
"XO, Kitty" (Netflix) — WINNER
OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING – ANIMATED
"Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake" (HBO Max) — WINNER
"The Bravest Knight" (Hulu)
"Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" (Netflix)
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Disney Channel)
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY OR TALK SHOW EPISODE
"Greg Mathis Jr. Opens Up About Living As His Authentic Self," "Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)
"Guest Host Alan Cumming on Attacks Against the Trans Community & Bringing Kindness Back in America," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (ABC) — WINNER
"JHud Surprises Black Gay Weddings Founders with Special Anniversary Gift," "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (Syndicated)
"Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Trans Day of Visibility With 'TRANSA' Creator Massima Bell," "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)
"Las Culturistas Culture Awards" (Bravo/Peacock)
"Laverne Cox and George Wallace Star In Norman Lear's Final Show, 'Clean Slate,'" "The View" (ABC)
"Max Salvador and Victoria SanJuan," "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (Bravo)
"New York Pride Week and Corporate Sponsors Pull Back by Trump," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (CBS)
"Trans Athletes," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO)
"Transgender Soldiers Explain Why Trump's Military Ban is Bogus," "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY
"Amy Bradley Is Missing" (Netflix)
"Come See Me in the Good Light" (Apple TV) — WINNER
"Enigma" (HBO)
"Heightened Scrutiny" (Fourth Act Film)
"I'm Your Venus" (Netflix)
"In Transit" (Prime Video)
"Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf" (Peacock)
"A Mother Apart," "POV" (PBS)
"Pee-Wee as Himself" (HBO)
"Sally" (National Geographic)
