Love Is Blind: The 10 Worst Villains Of All Time, Ranked
Because we'd never turn a blind eye to bad behavior, it's time to rank the worst "Love Is Blind" villains of all time.
What better way to celebrate the Netflix reality show's milestone tenth season than with a little trip down memory lane? (Read our Season 10 finale recap.) In the list below, we're revisiting the show's most memorable romantic criminals, emotional terrorists, and good old-fashioned gaslighters!
From poor conduct in the pods, to post-altar crash outs, and honeymoon missteps, our roundup highlights the most egregious romantic offenders the experiment has ever seen — including two recent Season 10 cast members! And prepare to be surprised: Though the show has a history of spotlighting terrible men, our list does include a handful of women who launched their fair share of misdeeds.
It's time to see which "Love Is Blind" contestants make up our list of the show's worst villains of all time — and find out who took home the No. 1 spot!
10. Shayne Jansen (Season 2)
Shayne's entire "Love Is Blind" experience was messy — he formed connections with both Natalie and Shaina in the pods before popping the question to Natalie. He went on to share some inappropriate conversations with Shaina, suggesting his heart wasn't entirely with Natalie, but that's not what landed Shayne on our list of the worst "Love Is Blind" villains.
No, it was Shayne's wedding explosion that has left a lasting memory. Despite viewers learning he and Natalie had gotten into a bad fight, allegedly regarding Shayne's drinking, the night before their nuptials, both parties arrived on their big day prepared to at least walk down the aisle. When they made it to the altar, Shayne shrugged his way through a half-hearted "I do," while Natalie responded with a resounding "I don't."
Shayne chased her back down the aisle, where they got into an argument on the state of their relationship, and Natalie revealed the hurtful things Shayne had told her the night prior: He apparently said he hated her and that she "was the worst thing" for him. (Yet, the man said "I do"?) We couldn't keep up with his erratic behavior, and thus, he belongs on our nasty little list.
9. Bartise Bowden (Season 3)
Aside from his inability to properly wash clothes — always unbundle the socks, Bartise! — Nancy's Season 3 fiancé exhibited his fair share of toxic behavior. Despite proposing to Nancy in the pods, Bartise spent much of his time on the show salivating over Raven, saying she "looks f**king incredible... one hundred percent a smokeshow" the first time he saw her. He later expressed the same sentiment to Nancy herself, admitting that he cried when he had to choose between the two of them. (OK?)
Bartise and Nancy later disagreed about a woman's right to choose, and things got weird when Bartise brought up that discussion in front of his conservative family. Still, things looked promising for these two after Bartise bought Nancy a permanent bracelet, hinting at their never-ending, lifelong connection. (What else could a permanent piece of jewelry signify, Bartise?!) But then, the guy said no at the altar, and Nancy accused him of gaslighting her — and we agree!
8. Irina Solomonova (Season 4)
Though Irina's stint on "Love Is Blind" Season 4 was short, it certainly wasn't sweet. The girl was spreading bad vibes among the women's quarters during the pod portion of the experience, listening in on Amber's heartbreak and laughing at her from just feet away. She also made fun of Jackie for getting emotional after a tense date.
In the pods, she formed the strongest connection with Zack, but it was unclear whether she liked him or simply wanted to win and beat other women at this love game. (We haven't forgotten how she tried to drive a wedge between Zack and Bliss, his other connection, after realizing she had forgotten Zack's birthday.)
In the end, Irina won Zack and quickly discovered he was not the prize she had hoped for. By Episode 4, she told her friend Micah — who could've landed on this list herself, if it weren't for the fact that she was simply a Mean Girl follower rather than leader — that Zack gave her the ick. Overall, Irina just brought a really negative vibe to the whole experience, and it wasn't a fun thing to watch.
7. Jeramey Lutinski (Season 6)
Though we've never seen such a hilarious exit from a cast party — Jeramey escaped with Sarah Ann on a couple of jet skis while everyone stood ashore talking sh*t about them — Jeramey possessed all the hallmarks of a "Love Is Blind" villain: lying, gaslighting, and flirting with other women.
Jeramey didn't really stand out until Episode 9. That's when he and fiancé Laura got into an argument about his whereabouts the previous night, and he went into full villain mode. He said he was simply out with his friends, then admitted he was out with Sarah Ann (his former pod connection), then he said he and Sarah Ann had sat in a bar parking lot talking until early morning. But it was all a lie. Laura had checked his location and saw he was nowhere near the bar he mentioned. Instead, he was in the exact neighborhood where Sarah Ann lived.
Later, he and Sarah Ann flaunted their blossoming relationship in front of everyone at the cast party — including Laura! — and delivered that iconic jet ski exit.
6. Jackie Bonds (Season 4)
Jackie was presented with two choices in the pods: Josh, a huge jerk, and Marshall, a mostly sweet man. At first, she made the correct choice by becoming engaged to the kind-hearted Marshall, but almost immediately things started to break down between them.
Jackie didn't respect her new fiancé's mild temperament, and she urged him to demonstrate more fight — whatever that means. She went on to use Marshall's sweetness against him, questioning his masculinity and sexuality. Ultimately, she ditched her wedding dress fitting to go on a date with Josh in a cruel move that felt deliberately intended to hurt Marshall's feelings.
All in all, Jackie wasn't committed to Marshall, nor the experiment, and she wasn't able to navigate tough conversations in a mature way.
5. JP Pierce (Season 5)
JP's constant incorporation of the American flag into his personal style, his repeated use of the pet name "sugar," and his aggressive first kiss post-pods had us looking at him sideways from the start. Then, while on his honeymoon, the man could barely burp out a sentence during any given conversation with his fiancé Taylor, effectively putting up a wall between them during even the most benign communications. (And we're not talking about the actual wall that separated the two in the pods!)
But his misbehavior reached new heights when he finally did the one thing so many "Love Is Blind" men just can't resist: make demeaning comments about a woman's appearance in the name of being honest. JP told Taylor he felt like she was fake from the moment he saw her because she wore make-up. He went on to describe her as having a "caked-up face" — because women love hearing that! He urged her to stop wearing make-up, which didn't go over well. And after all of that, JP had the audacity to blame any honeymoon awkwardness on Taylor — boy, bye!
4. Chris Fusco (Season 10)
Much like his forefather JP, Chris couldn't help but share his opinions about his fiancé Jessica's appearance. Though he seemed rather benign in the pods, Chris' dark side came out when he repeatedly told Jessica that she's not his type. As if that wasn't clear enough, the man had a sit-down with her to tell her that he's used to hooking up with CrossFit athletes and girls that do Pilates, so Jessica's body just wasn't measuring up.
Jessica knew her self-worth and immediately ended things with Chris, but that didn't stop him from showing up at the cast party acting like a drunken fool. He first tried to flirt it up with Bri, who was still engaged to Connor, and tried to convince the engaged woman to leave her fiancé for him. When that didn't work out, Chris decided to try shooting his shot with Jessica again by pulling her for a chat where he halfheartedly tried to rekindle things, clearly expecting her to be eager to get back together. Luckily, Jessica wasn't having it, and the man left the party in a mess with his drunk tail between his stumbling legs.
3. Hannah Jiles (Season 7)
Hannah was the youngest contestant in Season 7 — and it showed! The 26-year-old was constantly talking about maturity without ever actually exhibiting it. Though she expressed her own insecurities about her body, she immediately took an opportunity to diss fiancé Nick's height and stature moments after they first met. Then, she exploded at him for racing a giant decorative duck on the beach during their honeymoon. (Was it weird? Yes. Was her reaction way over the top? Also yes.)
Later, after constantly belittling Nick, questioning his intelligence, maturity, and appearance, she left him a note in their apartment: It was a list of things she didn't like about him. Instead of maturely facing the feelings of a weak connection head-on, Hannah did all she could to make the inevitable failure of their relationship all Nick's fault. Was Nick perfect? No. He definitely made his own mistakes, but the guy did not deserve to be talked down to for weeks post-pods.
2. Shake Chatterjee (Season 2)
Despite the series' aim to undo the superficiality of regular dating, Shake was obsessed with appearance. Early on in the pods, he tried to figure out what kind of body Deepti had by asking if he'd struggle to lift her up and carry her on his shoulders. He ultimately was satisifed with whatever imaginary image he had constructed of Deepti, so he proposed.
When they first met, Shake grabbed Deepti's butt like she was a piece of meat, leaning into what's been important to him all along: physical attraction. But his desire for her did not last. Soon enough, he went on to tell practically everyone on the show that he was not attracted to his fiancé. He said that she reminded him of an Auntie, effectively eliminating any shot at drumming up some sexual chemistry.
Deepti ultimately left Shake at the altar, where his villainous reign only continued! He laughed off the rejection and told wedding guests that the day was still worth celebrating. He went on to drink and party with his pals, telling them, "I was the one that was more on the fence." He was happy to announce that even without a companion, he still had a reservation at Nobu on Sunday, practically shouting from the rooftops that his relationship with Deepti meant absolutely nothing to him.
1. Alex Henderson (Season 10)
Alex tops our list as the worst "Love Is Blind" villain, which might surprise you! But hear me out: Several of the men on this list committed similar sins. Alex, on the other hand, introduced a new kind of villain that seemed even more sinister than we could have ever imagined.
Since it's almost a prerequisite for men to participate on this show, it hardly bears mentioning that Alex did repeatedly express that his fiancé Ashley wasn't exactly his type. But he really upped the diabolical ante by spending the entire experiment lying through his teeth about his past, present, and future.
After 12 episodes, we learned nothing concrete about this man's life beyond the show. Did he ever live in Houston? When was his last relationship? Was that really his mom?! All of these questions remain unanswered, and above all, he was constantly gaslighting Ashley, acting like her inquiries were crazy and intrusive.
At the end of the day, there is simply nothing more villainous than a man who says, "In five years, I see myself living in Florida with a phenomenal house, potential trust in Dubai, and safehouse in Queenstown, New Zealand."
What's your take: Who are the worst "Love Is Blind" villains?