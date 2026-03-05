Love Is Blind: The 10 Worst Villains Of All Time, Ranked

Because we'd never turn a blind eye to bad behavior, it's time to rank the worst "Love Is Blind" villains of all time.

What better way to celebrate the Netflix reality show's milestone tenth season than with a little trip down memory lane? (Read our Season 10 finale recap.) In the list below, we're revisiting the show's most memorable romantic criminals, emotional terrorists, and good old-fashioned gaslighters!

From poor conduct in the pods, to post-altar crash outs, and honeymoon missteps, our roundup highlights the most egregious romantic offenders the experiment has ever seen — including two recent Season 10 cast members! And prepare to be surprised: Though the show has a history of spotlighting terrible men, our list does include a handful of women who launched their fair share of misdeeds.

Keep scrolling to see which "Love Is Blind" contestants make up our list of the show's worst villains of all time — and find out who took home the No. 1 spot!