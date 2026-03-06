Grey's Anatomy Recap: Which Exes Kissed? And Who's Leaving Town?

* When Katie was admitted to the hospital for severe breathing problems, Lucas blamed himself for ignoring a call and text from her earlier in the day, also blaming Bailey for telling him to focus more on his other patients. This led Bailey to tell Lucas he needs to take a step back from Katie's case. (And Bailey doesn't even know about their little trip to the marina a few episodes back. Lucas is in deep and he's the only one who can't see it.)

* After their romantic night together, Amelia was worried about telling Toni that she has a son. Fortunately, her fear ended up being for nothing, as Toni also has son. Needless to say, a playdate is in order.

* Jules and Mohanty were paired up on a patient this week, but Mohanty was in no mood to play nice. Her only goal was to impress Toni to secure a transfer to Boston, and she saw Jules as a threat to that, going as far as to prevent Jules from participating in a surgery. It all blew up in her face in the end, though, when their patient experienced complications and Toni had to step in. Now the guy will have to endure multiple additional surgeries, and he may not live long enough to go on safari with his wife. All he wanted was to see the zebras!

* Jo was thrilled to hand off her babies to a nanny for the first time, but that excitement was soured when she learned that Link has been sneaking off to his rental property for alone time. Link apologized for the secrecy, but he also encouraged Jo to find an escape room of her own. A she shed? A dame den? A lady lair? Honestly, they're all terrible names, but if anyone in this couple deserves one, it's Jo.

* Simone spent much of the episode trying to convince Wes that she isn't trying to have a baby after he overheard Jules talking about freezing their eggs, but it turned out Wes had something far more important on his mind: his brother's epilepsy has gotten worse and he's now in a coma, so Wes is going out of town for a while. "I just didn't want you to wonder where your lap dances went," he told Simone, implying that things are OK between them... for now.

Do you think this kiss will lead to a reconciliation between Owen and Teddy? Was Jo surprisingly chill about her husband secretly using his old apartment as a getaway? And can Jules and Mohanty's patient please just live long enough to see the zebras?