Outlander Solves The Faith Mystery In Final Season Premiere: Did Jamie And Claire's Child Live, After All?

At the start of the hour, Claire and Jamie meet with a man named Vasquez under the pretense of doing whisky-related business with him. But they're really there to find out what he knows about Jane and Fanny, and therefore Faith. When Jamie hints that he might be wanting to get into the prostitution racket, and asks how the man came to trade the girls to the brothel, the man lecherously tells the story of how he stole the sisters from their father, who was the captain of a ship that Vasquez and his men pillaged. As he's going on about how their mother fought him valiantly before he threw her overboard to her death, you can see Claire's face go from hatred-and-disgust to out-and-out-murderous-rage. So she grabs a knife and stabs him, ending his life as easily as he ended Faith's. Jamie quickly jumps into action and kills the man's associate, dumping him into the river, and the Frasers flee.

When they're back at their room, both Jamie and Claire try to make sense of what Vasquez said. "Somebody lied," she notes, name-checking Mother Hildegard and Master Raymond, "but why?" Claire starts to spiral about how maybe Faith thought no one ever wanted her, when the exact opposite was the truth. The thought brings tears to Jamie's eyes, as well, but he points out that Claire herself lost both parents at a young age yet was able to find love and happiness. "I am the true home of your heart," he says, positing that maybe it was the same for Faith with the sea captain. "She was loved, Claire," he adds, sad but resolute. "I have to believe that."

The morning dawns, and a title card tells us we're in Savannah, Georgia, and it's 1779. Claire and Jamie are staying with Marsali and Fergus, who have established a printshop in the city. (Side note: I've missed them!) They seem to be doing well, though Jamie frets that Fergus' secret printing of seditious material will get him in trouble with the British.

Everyone spends a lovely morning together, then Jamie and Claire and Fanny take off for North Carolina: It's time to go home.