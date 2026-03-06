Outlander's [Spoiler] Is Back! Show Bosses Break Down The Surprising Return That 'Felt Like A Full-Circle Moment'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere of "Outlander." Please proceed accordingly.
OK, Tobias Menzies, you got us.
Two years ago, when TVLine asked Menzies whether he'd return to "Outlander" for the show's final season, the English actor indicated he would not reprise his roles of Claire's husband, Frank Randall, or Frank's ancestor, Black Jack Randall.
"It would be great," he said at the time. "[But] no, you will not see me."
And while that is technically true, Menzies indeed was part of the Season 8 premiere — which began streaming today — via voiceover.
The audio moment came as Jamie stared at Frank's author photo on his final book, "The Soul of a Rebel: The Scottish Roots of the American Revolution," which Brianna had brought with her from the 1980s. "Is it my face you see looming in the darkness?" Frank (or, potentially, Black Jack — it's not clear) asks Jamie, just before Claire enters the bedroom.
As the Frasers talked, we learned that Jamie was upset both because a) he didn't realize Frank looked so much like his sadistic forebear, and b) Frank's book states that Jamie will die in a battle at King's Mountain in a year's time. (Read a full finale recap.)
'Oh man, this is Season 1 again'
"Outlander" showrunner/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts and executive producer Maril Davis tell TVLine that they knew "early on" that they wanted Menzies to show up in the time-travel drama's final run. "He was interested, except his schedule was so crazy," Davis says. "So I said to him, 'If you can't be here in person, would you be willing to do some voiceover?' Because that was our Plan B, in terms of if we couldn't get him. And he was absolutely happy to and thrilled."
Roberts adds that watching Menzies return to the character, even just in the audio booth, evoked nostalgia. "I was like, 'Oh man, this is Season 1 again,'" he says, grinning. "It was just so good, because he gives you so many different variations. It's brilliant. He's brilliant."
Having Menzies be part of the final season "felt like a full-circle moment," Davis adds. "Anytime you can get Tobias, even if it's just a little bit of Tobias, is always a good thing."
So we guess we can forgive Menzies his verbal misdirection.
"He was very clever," Roberts says, laughing. "He was saying his presence will be felt, and I was like, 'Yes, it will!'"
Were you surprised to hear Menzies' voice in the premiere? Let us know in the comments!