The Night Agent Renewed For Season 4 At Netflix

The Night Agent's job is never done: Netflix has renewed the Gabriel Basso-led political thriller for Season 4.

The pickup comes just two weeks after the release of Season 3, which dropped in its entirety on February 19. Per Netflix, production will shift to Los Angeles following two seasons in New York. (Season 1 filmed in Canada.)

"It's been a wild ride filming 'The Night Agent' in five countries across three continents to this point and we're so thrilled that the adventures of Peter Sutherland will continue into Season 4," creator/executive producer/showrunner Shawn Ryan said in a statement. "Our writers, our cast and our crew stand ready to answer the call to bring our incredible fans even more twists, turns and thrills."

Following the explosive events of Season 2, the third season sees Peter "called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins — putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist (played by "Lioness" star Genesis Rodriguez). Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees... and get them both killed in the process."

Per Deadline, filming on Season 4 is expected to begin by May. No release window has been announced, though there was a 13-month gap between Seasons 2 and 3.