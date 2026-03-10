Henry Winkler Had Four Firm Rules About Playing Fonzie On Happy Days

The 1970s television avatar for "cool" was undoubtedly Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), the mechanic on "Happy Days" who lived above the Cunningham family garage and charmed audiences with his beaming smile, affability, and classic 1950s greaser look. When originally cast in the role, Winkler stablished a few guidelines for himself, vowing not to let the Fonz become a boilerplate '50s caricature. In an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, Winkler said these rules were meant to distinguish him from the era's typical slick, tough-guy characters.

"I made a deal with myself that I would never comb my hair [on camera]," he said. Winkler added that he also vowed never to chew gum on the show, wear a military-style garrison belt, or carry a pack of cigarettes in the sleeve of his t-shirt because "Every actor who had ever played this part did that." Winkler's choice to avoid these visual tropes actually led to the creation of a fresh one that helped define the character early in the series. On the second day of shooting he initially balked at performing a scene where he combs his hair, then brainstormed a workaround that would become one of the Fonz's signature moves. It wasn't the only time Winkler fought to make the character his own, and the mannerism he created was repeated many times throughout the 11-season run of "Happy Days."