Lana Condor Is Finally Bringing Lara Jean To XO, Kitty In Season 3 — Watch Announcement Video

"XO, Kitty" is finally giving fans the family reunion they've been waiting for: Lana Condor, who played Kitty's older sister Lara Jean in Netflix's "To All the Boys" movies, will make her first appearance on "XO, Kitty" in its upcoming third season (premiering Thursday, April 2), TVLine has learned.

A number of actors from the "To All the Boys" movies have already made guest appearances on "XO, Kitty," including Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky and Janel Parrish as Margot Song Covey.

To accompany this latest announcement, Netflix released a video of Condor confirming Lara Jean's return. Watch below:

The eight-episode third season of "XO, Kitty" finds Kitty returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out," per Netflix's official logline. "She's going to make meaningful memories with her friends, grow closer to her relatives in Korea, and make big decisions about her future. And she's going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time. But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

"XO, Kitty" stars Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Regan Aliyah as Juliana, Sule Thelwell as Marius, Hojo Shin as Jiwon, with Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Joshua Lee as Jin, Sasha Bhasin as Praveena, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Philippe Lee as Mr. Moon, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, Han Bi Ryu as Eunice, Sunny Oh as Mihee, Soy Kim as Yisoo, and Christine Heesun Hwang as Gigi.

Valentina Garza serves as showrunner of "XO, Kitty," executive-producing alongside creator Jenny Han, ACE Entertainment's Matt Kaplan, and Bradley Gardner.

Are you excited for this long-overdue Song Covey reunion? Drop a comment with your hopes for "XO, Kitty" Season 3 below.