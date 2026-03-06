Daryl Hannah Condemns Her Portrayal On FX's Love Story As 'Not Even A Remotely Accurate Representation'

Daryl Hannah is not pleased with her portrayal on FX's "Love Story," the Ryan Murphy drama about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's storied romance, expressing her frustrations in a scathing New York Times op-ed. (Hannah is portrayed by actress Dree Hemingway, pictured above.)

"I have generally chosen not to respond to media coverage of me," Hannah writes. "I have long believed that engaging with distortion often amplifies it. But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me. The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident."

Hannah then refers to a recent Gold Derby interview in which "Love Story" producer Nina Jacobson said, "Given how much we're rooting for John and Carolyn, Daryl Hannah occupies a space where she's an adversary to what you want narratively in the story."

In response to Jacobson's comments, Hannah says, "Storytelling requires tension. It often requires an obstacle. But a real, living person is not a narrative device. There is also a gendered dimension to this thinking. Popular culture has long elevated certain women by portraying others as rivals, obstacles or villains. Isn't it textbook misogyny to tear down one woman in order to build up another?"