The Dawson's Creek Spin-Off That Should Have Never Been Canceled So Early

"Dawson's Creek" is regarded as one of the best teen dramas of all time, but its spin-off, "Young Americans," has yet to receive similar plaudits. The Steven Antin-created series is one of television history's great one-season wonders, as it was canceled by The WB after eight episodes.

Airing in the year 2000, "Young Americans" tells the story of Will Krudski (Rodney Scott), who appears in "Dawson's Creek" for a handful of Season 3 episodes. He's a working-class teenager who cheats on an exam to get into a prestigious boarding school. Life among the elites isn't all it's cracked up to be, as Will struggles to fit in with his new privileged classmates. The show also features "Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder in a supporting role as Hamilton Fleming, the son of the boarding school's dean.

Kate Bosworth ("Superman Returns") and Kate Moenning ("The L Word," "Ray Donovan") were also in the main cast. Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy") and Michelle Monaghan ("The White Lotus") had recurring roles.