Steve Carell And Bill Lawrence Break Down Rooster's Surprisingly Lonely Premise

Bill Lawrence's new college-set comedy "Rooster" may boast an impressive ensemble — including Steve Carell and a pair of familiar faces from the producer's past hits in Phil Dunster ("Ted Lasso") and John C. McGinley ("Scrubs") — but at its core, the series is about loneliness.

That theme surfaces early in Sunday's premiere, when Carell's Greg admits to Professor Dylan Shepherd (Danielle Deadwyler) that even during his 25-year marriage, he often felt alone.

"What I love about the shows that Bill does is that you'll have that thing thematically — like those elements to a scene or to a storyline — and then you twist it and there's something funny either within it, at the end of it, or it's sort of bookended with something funny," Carell tells TVLine. "There's always a way in and out, which is like life, which is what I love."

Carell plays Greg Russo, an accomplished author known for a collection of "beach reads" where "characters you like have sex, and the ones you don't get shot in the face." He arrives at Ludlow College for a speaking engagement — and to check in on his daughter, art history professor Katie (Charly Clive), who has recently separated from her two-timing husband, fellow Ludlow professor Archie (played by Dunster). Complicating matters further, Archie has impregnated grad student Sunny (Lauren Tsai).

Greg's arrival on campus ultimately forces him to confront a deeper question about his own life. Five years earlier, he was cheated on by Katie's mother Elizabeth (played in a later episode by Connie Britton), and he's struggled to pick up the pieces ever since. Ludlow president Walter Mann (McGinley) wants Greg to uproot his life and take a position as the college's writer-in-residence, but Greg isn't sure whether it's possible to start over.