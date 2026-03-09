Why Lukas Gage Was Fired From Mad Men (And The Nickname It Earned Him)

Although Gage didn't get to be on "Mad Men," he did get some form of consolation from the unforgettable Don Draper himself. As he recalled, not long after his firing, he ran into Jon Hamm by chance, and Hamm remembered him immediately. He said, "I was catering at the Emmys the next year, and [Hamm] remembered me and gave me a hug. And he said, 'Everyone has to get fired once in their career.'" This was certainly some much-needed solace because the young actor got a lot of flak from his agents at the time, blaming him for messing up such a huge opportunity early in his career. "I had these agents saying to me: 'How could you ruin this? How could you mess this up?' I don't think that was the greatest thing for a teenager to hear when they've just lost something that big," the "White Lotus" actor told The Guardian.

Thankfully, this mishap actually propelled his career in the right direction. After the firing, Gage continued to get roles in TV shows like "Confess," "American Vandal," and Sam Levinson's hit teen drama, "Euphoria," which was his first big break. Yet most viewers probably best remember him as Dillon from the first season of Mike White's series "The White Lotus." Ever since, he's become busier than ever, doing both features and television on a regular basis. In the past few years, he has appeared in the "Road House" remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, the mainstream horror sequel "Smile 2," and Drew Hancock's darkly funny AI horror, "Companion."

It might've hurt him at the time, but looking back, getting fired from "Mad Men" may have been the best thing that happened to his career.