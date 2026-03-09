15 Best Sitcom Couples Of All Time, Ranked

Sitcoms don't always revolve around families, but there's almost always a couple featured prominently. Sometimes, the couple emerges after a season or two. Other times, they're the foundation of the show's premise. Since there's very little in life that makes us feel vulnerable quite like a romantic partner, a couple is the perfect plot device for humor.

To be clear, this list of our favorite TV sitcom couples is emphatically not a list of couples' goals. Some of the pairings on here make us cringe ... but in a good way. The point is that all of them are entertaining and memorable. They don't even all last, but at their peak, the following couples are the best iterations of romantic pairings to ever hit the half-hour situation comedy format.