15 Best Sitcom Couples Of All Time, Ranked
Sitcoms don't always revolve around families, but there's almost always a couple featured prominently. Sometimes, the couple emerges after a season or two. Other times, they're the foundation of the show's premise. Since there's very little in life that makes us feel vulnerable quite like a romantic partner, a couple is the perfect plot device for humor.
To be clear, this list of our favorite TV sitcom couples is emphatically not a list of couples' goals. Some of the pairings on here make us cringe ... but in a good way. The point is that all of them are entertaining and memorable. They don't even all last, but at their peak, the following couples are the best iterations of romantic pairings to ever hit the half-hour situation comedy format.
15. Lois and Hal, Malcolm in the Middle
In the aughts, Fox's "Malcolm in the Middle" upped the ante on that classic family sitcom dichotomy of dumb dad, smart mom. Family matriarch Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) was a real fire-breather, while hubby Hal (Bryan Cranston) was an immature pushover. Per the theme song, life may be unfair, but contrary to that idea, Lois was definitely the boss of Hal. The power dynamic might not be totally equal, but it didn't prevent either of them from loving their often-destructive kids absolutely and would've defended them from all outsiders.
14. Roseanne and Dan, Roseanne
Call her Roseanne Barr, Roseanne Arnold, just plain Roseanne, or her TV character name, Roseanne Conner — the woman is an intimidating force of nature. Loud, imposing, and with a cutting tongue that could make anyone feel small, the comedienne and her TV persona seem hard to match.
Yet match her the show did, with John Goodman's Dan Conner. Known for his roles in Coen brothers' movies, Goodman's towering physicality and gentle-yet-firm giant nature proved the perfect yin to Roseanne's yang. Playing a working-class couple whose lives were far from picture perfect, Roseanne and Dan met heartbreak with humor and acidic barbs where appropriate.
Through both tragic and bizarre plot twists, a fake death, and Roseanne getting fired from her own show, the Conners were put through the wringer. Nonetheless, we never doubted that the characters loved each other, even as they got on one another's last nerves on a regular basis.
13. Mork & Mindy
ABC's "Mork & Mindy" pulled a gender reversal on the "magical wife" formula used on "Bewitched" and "I Dream of Jeannie." This time, it was the man who had extra-human abilities, because he also happened to be a manic, lunatic alien kicked off the humorless planet Ork. Robin Williams became a star demonstrating his rapid-fire improv comedy shtick as Mork, the alien dork from Ork. Pam Dawber never quite got the credit she deserved as Mindy, playing straight-woman to both Williams and Jonathan Winters as their aging-backwards child.
Beginning as platonic roommates, Mork and Mindy ultimately became a couple, and their adventures got ever more absurd. Williams remained a uniquely comic dynamo, while Dawber had to keep the show grounded through escapades like time travel. Audiences could believe both that Mork was not of this world and that Mindy really loved him ... but not for more than four seasons, as ratings took a dive. Despite this, most everyone who lived through the show's era can still quote you "Na-Nu Na-Nu!" or "Shazbat!"
12. George and Susan, Seinfeld
The characters of "Seinfeld" were so self-absorbed and obsessed with possible micro-aggressions that it's hard to imagine any of them having lengthy, stable relationships. That's why an extended storyline with neurotic George (Jason Alexander) and Susan (Heidi Swedberg) was so wonderfully different and, of course, hilariously dysfunctional.
In typical Larry David meta-style, George first met her at NBC when he and Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) were pitching their sitcom "about nothing" based on their lives. As they dated, Kramer (Michael Richards) barfed on her and burned down her father's cabin, but the breaking point was George getting her fired by kissing her in a meeting. She dated a woman who was later seduced by Kramer, decided she was straight again, and got engaged to George, which he promptly regretted and tried to break off.
Somehow this was, nonetheless, the most successful romantic relationship depicted involving a main character on "Seinfeld." It ended when Susan died after licking poisonous glue on her wedding invitation envelopes. There was never a sitcom relationship quite like it before or since despite, or maybe because of Alexander's personal difficulty playing off of Swedberg.
11. Samantha and Darrin, Bewitched
Nobody dreaded his mother-in-law quite like Darrin Stephens (Dick York, Dick Sargent) does. His was an actual witch by the name of Endora (Agnes Moorehead) who regularly used magical powers to frustrate and encumber Darrin in hopes that he wouldn't want to stay married. None ever succeeded, because wife Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) was a powerful witch in her own right, on Darrin's side.
Darrin was a bit of a dork, but a loving one whose adoration survived all manner of ridiculous spell-cast trials. Samantha didn't technically need a man — via magic, she can do literally anything — but persistent puppy-dog Darrin made us believe she would want him anyway.
10. Martin and Gina, Martin
A lot of couples on this list were married and parents. Martin (Martin Lawrence) and Gina (Tisha Campbell) decidedly were not. They were, however, clearly sleeping together, and often. In a role that catapulted him to much greater stardom, Lawrence played an outspoken radio host whose comedy felt familiar to the actor's fans. Campbell, who had been a child star and a movie star prior, convincingly kept the man-child in check.
In any typical episode, Martin would inevitably say or do something stupidly sexist, double-down on it when egged on by his friends and have to grovel back to Gina with an abject apology by the end of the episode. She would forgive, and they'd often make up in the bedroom. As with many Fox sitcoms of the '90s, this was clearly meant to be a break with the squeaky-clean family comedy shows of the past.
Though they had sparks and chemistry on the show, in real life Campbell sued Lawrence for assault and sexual harassment. They have since reconciled.
9. Steven and Elyse, Family Ties
In the early days of TV, sitcoms like "Leave It to Beaver" depicted happily families as square and Norman Rockwell-ready. Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse (Meredith Baxter) were different, in that they were children of the 1960s; former hippies now domesticated with kids. The haircuts were shorter, but the parenting was modern. These two wanted to be best-friend parents who listened and talked through their kids' problems.
The joke was that in the '80s, the kids they were raising were materialistic, budding conservatives — the unexpected opposite of what the rebellious Boomers had expected to be raising. Michael J. Fox's Alex was an aspiring Republican; Justine Bateman's Mallory was none-too-smart and obsessed with shopping. Jennifer (Tina Yothers) and Andy (Brian Bonsall) weren't as blatant a contrast but could be a handful.
Still, as the overly saccharine theme song declared, "there ain't no nothin' we can't love each other through." Ungrammatical double negative aside, Steven and Elyse were always forgiving and always provided safe spaces for their kids. They proved that being sensitive didn't mean being pushovers, and that liberal parents face just as many challenges as strict ones.
8. Mike and Carol, The Brady Bunch
A single dad with three sons married a single woman with three daughters, and with the help of one maid, they somehow became the best-adjusted family in the world. Such is the magic of TV in general, and "The Brady Bunch" in particular. Sibling aggravation, trouble at work or home, a swollen nose ... nothing the Bradys ever faced couldn't be handled by sticking together as a family, with smiling Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol (Florence Henderson) setting a standard of perfect understanding and compassion.
For kids of the '70s and beyond, Mike and Carol were portrayed as the ideal parents they often wished their own could aspire to be. It's an effect made all the more impressive by what we know now: Reed was secretly gay and constantly argued about his character's lines and motivations. As a professional, however he did his best never to let the resentment go public, because he did like the kids and the opportunity to sing and dance.
It's hard to imagine Mike and Carol being as beloved had the show cast creator Sherwood Schwartz's original pick to play Mike: Gene Hackman.
7. Marge and Homer, The Simpsons
Probably because they are cartoons, Marge and Homer push the "dumb guy, accommodating wife" dynamic of so many sitcoms to the breaking point. She loves being a housewife and ever-hovering mom more than seems natural, and he is pure lack of impulse control, whether the topic at hand is food, get-rich schemes, or dunder-headed violence. Ralph Kramden of "the Honeymooners" would joke about punching wife Alice "to the moon," but Homer actually used to choke son Bart whenever he got exasperated.
After 30 years, though, the Simpsons have gone from seeming weird and counter-cultural to embodying an old-fashioned ideal. However outrageous Homer's silliness may be, it rarely harms anyone but him. Marge may tut-tut, but over time she has revealed her own flaws, mainly stemming from childhood traumas. That they still live in an owned home with their kids, on one salary, feels refreshingly quaint and nostalgic.
In a world where domestic abuse and broken families are rampant, Marge's affection for her "Homie" and his steadfast realization that only she could put up with his shenanigans, demonstrates a surprisingly realistic love, all in spite of the 2D setting.
6. Basil and Sybil, Fawlty Towers
The only British entry on this list is a couple who appeared in a mere 12 episodes of TV over the course of four years yet have been indelibly etched into pop culture on both sides of the Atlantic. John Cleese's most famous comedic creation outside of "Monty Python's Flying Circus," Basil Fawlty was rude, condescending, short-tempered, insufferably social climbing, and the wrongest person ever to manage a hotel. He met his match mainly in his wife Sybil (Prunella Scales) who was tacky, emasculating, obnoxious, and an equally cynical social climber. Both wanted their hotel to work, but Sybil had at least a basic concept of customer service, while Basil only sucked up to guests that he felt were worthy.
A typical episode would see Basil try to cover his mistakes by working some crazy scheme behind Sybil's back; he'd rarely stand up to her if caught. Polly the waitress, played by Cleese's real-life wife Connie Booth, might be a kinder match for him, but only Sybil can shut down his worst excesses.
Nevertheless, Basil actually did care for Sybil, and even willingly suffered her wrath to keep a surprise anniversary party secret for her until the last minute. Their neuroses would drive most partners insane, but in the end their dysfunctions proved quite complementary.
5. Al and Peg, Married... with Children
"Married... with Children" was conceived as an antidote to sentimental family sitcoms with its Bundy clan as the anti-Huxtables. Al (Ed O'Neill) and Peg (Katey Sagal) were depicted in the first few episodes as merely uncouth — they still had sex, initially — but whatever unorthodox affection they initially displayed quickly devolved into outright disdain. Al loudly, regularly complained about how he found Peg to be an unattractive money-suck, while Peg declared him an impotent loser only good for his meager salary as a shoe salesman.
Finding any kind of sentimental side to the relationship wasn't especially in the show's cards, but when confronted by outside rivals like neighbor Marcy (Amanda Bearse), the Bundys would close ranks and fight together. Though they'd go back to insulting each other thereafter, the series did have a mini-arc towards the end in which Al and Peg briefly split, only to realize the actual depths of their co-dependence. Their life together may have been depicted as miserable, but that misery loved company and spawned many quick retorts and insults that kept us watching.
4. Frasier and Lilith, Cheers (and Frasier)
Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Shelley Long) get all the attention. Sam and Rebecca (Kirstie Alley) might be favorite of the contrarian or aromantic crowd. Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth), however, were the real star couple of "Cheers." Both were psychiatrists and both were condescending know-it-alls in their own way. Frasier couched his arrogance in an empathetic, conversational manner, while Lilith mostly presented as a terrifying ice queen. Put them together, though, and for just a moment, their brains turned off in the face of passionate sparks.
Though the relationship didn't last in storyline, the pairing of Grammer and Neuwirth did, into the spin-off series "Frasier" and its 2023 reboot. It's believable that two people who each think they're the intellectual superior of the other can't live together forever, but equally credible that they can't stay completely apart, either. Grammer and Neuwirth played off one another expertly as lovers, haters, and every layer of cold indifference in between.
3. Archie and Edith, All in the Family
The sound of her voice was abrasive. His social views were toxic. Somehow, the Bunkers managed to be perfect for one another. CBS' "All in the Family" expected viewers to be in on the joke and understand that Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) was no role model; over time they would also see that despite his prejudices, he was a loving husband and father deep down. His son-in-law may have been a "meathead" and his wife a "dingbat," but the former's combativeness and the latter's patience kept him going.
Edith (Jean Stapleton) was just right for Archie, too, endlessly forgiving and possessed of quiet common sense. Their duet of an opening song is probably the most ear-splitting, off-key sitcom theme ever, but it shows the two quite literally being only in tune with each other. That commitment, and shared nostalgia, evinced an enviable bond, even if no viewer would ever want to actually be them.
2. Gomez and Morticia, The Addams Family
As the earworm of a theme song says, they're kooky, spooky, and ooky. They were also a proud declaration that it's okay to be weird and different, because someone who is equally weird and different will find and appreciate you for it.
Charles Addams' original cartoons juxtaposed typical family scenes with a morbid, gothic sensibility; John Astin and Carolyn Jones found the loving dynamic in Gomez and Morticia that any healthy couple could relate to. The trappings — and creepy butler — may have been pointedly off-putting to normies, but at heart was a message to love what's different and quirky about your partner. Horror-movie style wasn't evil to the Addamses; it was just a valid lifestyle choice and hobby.
It's a dynamic that's been remade multiple times with even bigger stars — Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston in the two live-action movies brought a passion to the duo that '60s TV couldn't have handled, while Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Netflix's "Wednesday" lean into the supportive parenting aspects. All of them have inspired goths — and other nonconformists — with hopes and role models for decades now.
1. Lucy and Ricky, I Love Lucy
"The Honeymooners" may have been the show to set the template for the most subsequent sitcoms — loudmouth working class husband with wild schemes, and a wife who's smart and really runs the household — but only because "I Love Lucy" was impossible to duplicate. Setting a high benchmark for the genre so early in the history of TV, "I Love Lucy" blended Lucille Ball's physical comedy, learned from the best of the silent film comedians, with real-life husband Desi Arnaz's musical talent and motormouthed delivery.
In an ironic reversal of their actual dynamic, Lucy the gifted comedian played Lucy the housewife, desperate to ride the showbiz coattails of her more successful entertainer of a husband, Ricky (Arnaz). A bicultural couple in an era when such things were usually frowned upon by TV executives, the two characters were as likely to pull elaborate pranks on one another (with the aid of reluctant neighbors Fred and Ethel) as they were to lovingly raise a child together, while conveniently smashing TV taboos surrounding the depiction of pregnancy.
So many real-life couples fail to capture their actual chemistry on camera, yet Ball and Arnaz were such pros and perfectionists that even though their real marriage was extremely turbulent, their TV one remains a classic.