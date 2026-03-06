Days Of Our Lives Resurrects Lexie Carver After 14 Years — Meet The New Actress Playing The Beloved Character
She's back! More than a decade after Lexie Carver's death, "Days of Our Lives" brought the beloved character back to life on the Peacock soap's March 6 episode, revealing a new actress portraying Abe Carver's late wife.
As confirmed on the "Days of Our Lives" Instagram account, Lexie 2.0 is being played by Nikki Crawford, whose extensive TV resume includes roles on everything from "A Different World" and "Living Single" to "Pretty Little Liars" and "9-1-1."
"I am so excited to be joining 'Days of Our Lives' as the new Lexie Carver," Crawford says in the video below. "She's back, and let's just say she has a lot to say. I can't wait for you to see what's coming."
Lexie has been portrayed by multiple actresses since her introduction in 1987, but most fans associate the character with Renee Jones, who played Lexie from 1993 to 2012. In fact, it was because of Jones' decision to retire from acting that "Days" producers decided to kill Lexie in the first place. The character died in June 2012 of a brain tumor.
How did Days of Our Lives bring back Lexie Carver?
Bringing a character back to life isn't exactly new territory for "Days of Our Lives," but even in Salem, it isn't every day that such a prominent figure gets this kind of second chance.
Like all resurrections on this show, Lexie's return to the living came courtesy of mad scientist Dr. Wilhlem Rolf (William Utay), working under the advisement of E.J. DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). Their plans have remained relatively hush-hush until now, but that changed on March 6 when E.J. decided to clue in — of all people — Mayor Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), who is currently married to Lexie's husband Abe (James Reynolds).
Despite Rolf's insistence against exposing their work, E.J. appeared to take some pleasure in informing Paulina that her world was about to crumble. "Your timing is fortuitous, Paulina," the villainous DiMera told her. "There's something I'm finally ready to show you — or rather, someone." The episode ended with Paulina looking on in horror as E.J. unlocked Lexie's pod, revealing her to be very much alive.
New episodes of "Days of Our Lives" stream weekdays on Peacock.