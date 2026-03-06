Days Of Our Lives Resurrects Lexie Carver After 14 Years — Meet The New Actress Playing The Beloved Character

She's back! More than a decade after Lexie Carver's death, "Days of Our Lives" brought the beloved character back to life on the Peacock soap's March 6 episode, revealing a new actress portraying Abe Carver's late wife.

As confirmed on the "Days of Our Lives" Instagram account, Lexie 2.0 is being played by Nikki Crawford, whose extensive TV resume includes roles on everything from "A Different World" and "Living Single" to "Pretty Little Liars" and "9-1-1."

"I am so excited to be joining 'Days of Our Lives' as the new Lexie Carver," Crawford says in the video below. "She's back, and let's just say she has a lot to say. I can't wait for you to see what's coming."

Lexie has been portrayed by multiple actresses since her introduction in 1987, but most fans associate the character with Renee Jones, who played Lexie from 1993 to 2012. In fact, it was because of Jones' decision to retire from acting that "Days" producers decided to kill Lexie in the first place. The character died in June 2012 of a brain tumor.