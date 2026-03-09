Marshals Gives An Update On Yellowstone's Rip In Episode 2 — When Will He Show Up On The Spin-Off?

A key member of the Dutton's extended family got his first shout-out in Episode of 2 of CBS' "Marshals," giving eager "Yellowstone" fans an update on what the fan-favorite character is doing two years after the end of the Paramount Network series.

The March 8 episode of "Marshals" opened with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) enjoying a father-son fishing day, though the realities of their situation began to set in as the sun went down. While eating their catch, Tate asked Kayce who's going to look over East Camp while he begins his new career as a U.S. Marshal.

"Rip found some hands 'til I can find a more permanent solution," Kayce responded. If "Marshals" is your entry point into the "Yellowstone" universe, the line means very little to you. But if you've been riding with the Duttons since day one, this was a welcome update on the whereabouts of Rip (Cole Hauser), the husband of Kayce's sister Beth (Kelly Reilly).

When "Yellowstone" ended in December 2024, Beth purchased a new ranch in Dillon, Montana — a few hours away from where the Duttons reigned in Bozeman — to enjoy a quieter life with Rip and Carter (Finn Little), the young man the couple has come to see as a son. At the time, Rip implied that he'd be close enough to still lend Kayce the occasional hand, and this "Marshals" reference confirms that Rip has kept his promise.