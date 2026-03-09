Marshals Gives An Update On Yellowstone's Rip In Episode 2 — When Will He Show Up On The Spin-Off?
A key member of the Dutton's extended family got his first shout-out in Episode of 2 of CBS' "Marshals," giving eager "Yellowstone" fans an update on what the fan-favorite character is doing two years after the end of the Paramount Network series.
The March 8 episode of "Marshals" opened with Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Tate (Brecken Merrill) enjoying a father-son fishing day, though the realities of their situation began to set in as the sun went down. While eating their catch, Tate asked Kayce who's going to look over East Camp while he begins his new career as a U.S. Marshal.
"Rip found some hands 'til I can find a more permanent solution," Kayce responded. If "Marshals" is your entry point into the "Yellowstone" universe, the line means very little to you. But if you've been riding with the Duttons since day one, this was a welcome update on the whereabouts of Rip (Cole Hauser), the husband of Kayce's sister Beth (Kelly Reilly).
When "Yellowstone" ended in December 2024, Beth purchased a new ranch in Dillon, Montana — a few hours away from where the Duttons reigned in Bozeman — to enjoy a quieter life with Rip and Carter (Finn Little), the young man the couple has come to see as a son. At the time, Rip implied that he'd be close enough to still lend Kayce the occasional hand, and this "Marshals" reference confirms that Rip has kept his promise.
Rip and Beth's Marshals debut is 'potentially on the horizon'
Now for the million-dollar question: Will Rip ever make an appearance on "Marshals," or will the legacy "Yellowstone" character be limited to occasional mentions of his off-screen endeavors? The million-dollar answer, straight from showrunner Spencer Hudnut, is... maybe!
"We have a couple of characters who will pop up this season who are from [the 'Yellowstone'] universe," Hudnut tells TVLine, suspiciously adding, "You know, Kayce still has a sister and brother-in-law who are out there, so, that's always potentially on the horizon. I don't know how we would make all that work."
In general, Hudnut says "Marshals" has a "very friendly open door policy" when it comes to existing "Yellowstone" characters. "You're talking about the most popular show of the last 20 years," he says. "Anybody that could and would come back, we would be honored to have."
But even if Rip, Beth, and Carter never show their faces on "Marshals," you'll still reunite with the trio when their own "Yellowstone" spinoff, "The Dutton Ranch," premieres on Paramount+ later this year.
Which "Yellowstone" characters would you like to see on "Marshals"? And did you appreciate the minor Rip mention in Episode 2?