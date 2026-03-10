Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Wil Wheaton Had A Secret Role In The JJ Abrams Reboot

Wil Wheaton left his mark as a beloved figure in science fiction thanks to his role as Wesley Crusher on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Beyond being part of the series' main cast, Wheaton also had a secret role in the 2009 film reboot directed by J.J. Abrams, which established the now-defunct Kelvin timeline. Wheaton lent his voice to several Romulans from the crew of the film's antagonist, Nero (Eric Bana).

Wheaton discussed his participation in the 2009 reboot on his blog (via TrekMovie). "I thought it would be really hard to keep my squee under control," Wheaton shared. "But when I stood there in the darkened ADR stage, three pages of dialog in front of me, sitting in the soft glow of a single dim light clipped to a music stand, I was able to put my inner awkward superfan into check long enough to be a professional actor. I mean, I was working for J.J. freakin' Abrams on Star freakin' Trek, so maybe I could rise to the occasion, you know?"