Paradise Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: The Apocalypse (Teri's Version)
I regret to inform you that, even if the world as we know it ends and everyone who somehow survives is forced to re-evalute every single priority they have, men who want women who don't want them back will still do atrocious things in the name of that unrequited love.
So says this week's "Paradise," at least. The episode tells the story of how Xavier's wife, Teri, made it through. It's a tale of the kindness of strangers... until it's not.
Read on for the highlights of "The Mailman."
The hour opens by taking us on a typical day in the pre-End Times life of Gary, aka the man Xavier met in Atlanta at the end of Episode 4. In the extended flashback, Gary is a mailman who leads a solitary life: He works, he plays video games, he worries about a kid on his route who doesn't seem to have involved parents, he doesn't do much else. He meets someone online who seems like a kindred spirit; the fact that the other player's screen name is NormusP*Ennis doesn't put Gary off.
Ennis, as he likes to be known, seems like a bit of a conspiracy theorist/prepper. He likes to talk about the attempt on President Bradford's life, whether the talk of imminent climate catastrophe is true, how he and Gary should best select a dream team for the "zombie apocalypse." Ennis is also hype to have a well-stocked arsenal, though Gary isn't sure that'll be necessary.
During one of their conversations, Gary tells Ennis that his post office was designated as a fallout shelter, with thick walls that can protect against nuclear attack and electromagnetic pulses. "It needs work," Gary says. "We need time to plan. But I think we could live there, five to 10 people, for years if we have to." Ennis is on board, saying that he knows at least a couple of people — a nurse, a mechanic — that he can recruit. Gary volunteers to start stocking the place, using his pension to pay for it.
And then, The Day arrives. Gary is watching TV one morning when the news breaks in with a report about the Antarctic volcano and ensuing tsunami. He's watched the interviews in which Dr. Louge warned this would happen, and he knows it's go time.
Ennis calls. "I'm coming for you," Gary says. "Send me your address."
The Day arrives (again)
Gary speeds over to Ennis' place in his mail truck; when Ennis steps out of his house, dressed in head-to-toe camouflage and sporting multiple guns, it's the first time the men have met in person. Ennis' real name is Robbie, but he'd prefer to go by his online moniker. And in case you haven't seen the episode and think he might be going for a Brokeback Mountain/Heath Ledger thing here, this is the point when I need to remind you that he pronounces it with a long e. Eeeeeeeenis. Moving on!
As The Day proceeds, things get worse. Just as everyone gets word that nuclear attack is imminent, Gary happens to drive by that kid he always sees on his route. Against Ennis' wishes, Gary runs to the boy's house and quickly discovers the kid's parents passed out from drugs in the living room. Trying to keep his voice level, Gary tells the boy that something bad is going to happen, he's going somewhere safe, and would the boy like to come with him? The boy quickly agrees.
Ennis isn't happy that Gary went rogue — they had a plan! — but all of that takes a backseat when there's a car accident that blocks the road right outside the market where they're raiding, er, gathering supplies. Teri is there, standing in the road on the phone with Xavier; as she cries and tells him, "Be a good father," we realize that they're about to lose contact. Sure enough, a helicopter flying overhead falters and falls out of the sky immediately after, thanks to President Bradford's nuke-thwarting EMP. All of the transformers atop power lines blow soon after, and that's when she notices the very-freaked-out boy standing near her.
In short order, Teri ascertains that the kid's name is Bean, and that Gary and Ennis — who have run over to him and are exhorting him to get in the mail truck — are not his parents. A scared Bean grabs for her hand, and Gary makes one last plea: "If you all want to live through this, will you please get in the truck with us?" They do.
Year 1 in the post office
When everyone is holed up at the post office, we meet the team that Ennis has assembled: Roberto, a carpenter; Jackie, a mechanic; Ruth, a gardener; Bob, a survivalist; and Krystal, a nurse. Ennis is an engineer. Gary is... Gary. And Teri is "a mycologist. I study mushrooms," she explains.
Everyone but Teri and Bean hop into action; they know they've got to stay in the basement shelter for three weeks, then in the building for a few years until the ash cloud passes. Teri is shocked — she needs to get to Colorado, she maintains. Gary takes her aside and lets her know that Ennis wants her gone, but Gary knows she should be there. "I felt something about you. I felt it on the street, when I saw you holding the boy's hand," he says. "My instinct is that you're going to be a big part of this. You're going to help people." He vows to help her get to her family as soon as it's safe, "but that is a long time from now. Right now, we need you. He needs you," he says, indicating Bean, who is asleep in Teri's bunk.
So, she adapts and becomes an active part of the little community. Eventually, she points out how they have to try to "make a childhood" for Bean, who is not thriving. Teri takes it upon herself to make Christmas for them all, creating a tree out of post office supplies and giving gifts from the pile of unsent packages.
The best gift, though, is from Gary: He builds Teri a radio so she can try to contact her family. She's incredibly touched and starts to hug him, but he's got something else in mind, and goes in for a kiss. She turns her head quickly, and he immediately starts apologizing. Teri makes him look at her so he hears her clearly. "I'm going to give you everything that I've got," she says, "but I cannot give you that." He says he can live with theirs being a friendly relationship. "Partners," she corrects him, grasping his hand.
They get the antenna up in blizzard conditions, and a hopeful Teri starts broadcasting.
'I think this is the most important he's ever felt'
Time passes. Jackie and Crystal get engaged, and Ennis has FEELINGS about it. (He's sweet on Krystal.) The whole flashback, in fact, we get hints that Ennis is slightly maladjusted and kind of enjoying the fact that he's the chief of this little community.
Teri continues talking into the void on her radio, though her broadcasts get increasingly despondent. Then, one day, she finds her radio busted into pieces: Ennis' handiwork, though he denies it. Gary consoles her. "I just don't think he wants anyone to leave," he says. "I think this is the most important he's ever felt."
More time passes. The atmosphere clears. Crystal and Jackie make plans to leave the compound and set up at a nearby swap meet, where Crystal will open her own clinic. They invite Teri and Bean to come with them, but she's got other plans: She's created biofuel, and now that Jack has rigged one of the mail trucks so it'll run on the stuff, Teri is planning to head to Colorado.
Ennis finds her to apologize for demolishing the radio, but he also makes it clear he doesn't like her — and that her departure will break Gary. Guess what, Ennis? She's aware. Bean runs up with news: A train (!) full of people has just pulled into town. Ennis is all, "Say less" as he glesfully straps up and runs off with Gary to confront the newbies.
Gary confesses (almost) all to Xavier
In the present, we're back where last episode left off: "Where the f**k is my wife?" Xavier demands. Gary explains they've been living in the post office for three years, until recently. "My best friend, he betrayed us. He gave up our location, and a group of armed men came and took her. They took everyone."
Gary leads Xavier to a train encampment that's guarded by a bunch of armed men. Immediately, Xavier comes up with a plan to build a bomb that will serve as a distraction so he can slip in and find Teri. To that end, they go to the swap meet for supplies. Krystal and Jack are so happy to see Gary and to meet Xavier; they smooth the way with the wary man who doesn't want to trade Xavier a battery, and they agree to watch the infant — who, for the record, Xavier is calling "Annie's baby" and nothing else — while Xavier goes on his mission.
On the way there, though, Xavier demands that Gary tell him whatever he's hiding — because Xavier is sure Gary is hiding something. "I was in love with her," Gary admits. "But she never felt the same way about me. She was my partner, and I loved her, and the best way I can honor that is by getting you to her, come hell or high water." Xavier is impressed; he shakes the man's hand.
"Let's go get my wife," Xavier says. Which is beautiful and all, but... keep reading.
The things we do for love
In the flashback, the decidedly more hardcore-looking train folk immediately intimidate Ennis and Gary into dropping their guns the minute they see them. The woman who seems to be in charge explains that they're part of a group "trying to restart the world" — aka Link's movement — and that they're going to rendezvous with Link's group in Colorado as soon as they can refuel their train with the renewable diesel it's been running on. (Apparently, this type of gas is available at military bases, etc.)
The train is leaving in two weeks, she adds, and anyone with valuable skills is welcome to come along.
On the way back to the post office, Ennis marvels at how Teri doesn't have to drive to Colorado now: She can just join the train group, and she'll be that much closer to a reunion with her loved ones. And because the very idea is anathema to Gary, he shoots his friend right then and there, killing him... and unaware that a horrified Bean is watching nearby.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!