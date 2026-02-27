Paradise Season 2: Who Is Alex? And Other Big Mysteries — Join TVLine's In-Depth, Ongoing Investigation

Back to the bunker, everyone!

"Paradise" has returned for Season 2, and lest you think the Hulu series is planning to move forward in a totally linear, nothing-to-hide-here manner, we have one question: What show were you watching last season?

The freshman run of Dan Fogelman's twisty drama got underway with a major mystery — who murdered the president of the United States? — and immediately chased it with a jaw-dropping reveal: After a climate catastrophe/nuclear war, the commander-in-chief and a large group of hand-picked citizens had taken shelter in an underground city built for surviving the apocalypse. By the Season 1 finale, Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (played by Sterling K. Brown) had solved the murder mystery but unearthed another: Were there survivors — including his presumed-dead wife, Teri — topside?

The Season 2 premiere, which began streaming Monday, proved there were. Among them were Annie (played by Shailene Woodley), a Graceland tour guide who holed up at the historic home when things went south; and Link (Thomas Doherty), a secretive traveler headed to Colorado on a deadly mission. (Read a premiere recap here.)

Much like we did last season, we're keeping track of the show's big mysteries and all the hints that might help solve them. But before we get going, a couple of ground rules. First off, Spoiler Alert!: Please make sure your viewing is up to date, because we wouldn't want the list below to ruin the fun. And second, we'll update our roster every week to make sure you have all of the pertinent information.

TVLine readers excel at figuring out TV-related riddles. So if you see or hear something that we don't during an episode, make sure to shout it out in the comments or hit me up on social media @kimroots: If your tip is a good one, it'll be included (with credit!) in our updates.

Now have at it, "Paradise" faithful: Scroll down and start sleuthing!