A Forgotten Doctor Who Spin-Off Introduced A Major Recurring Character

While "Doctor Who" has only recently adopted the "Whoniverse" branding in an official capacity to encompass all titles under the franchise, fans know there has long been a vast universe of peripheral media surrounding the long-running sci-fi show. Most prominently, this involved the spin-offs "Torchwood" and "The Sarah Jane Adventures," which premiered during Russell T Davies' original tenure as showrunner. Yet, even before the series' 2005 revival, there were attempts at creating "Doctor Who" spin-offs. One of these introduced a character who now plays a major role on the series.

The direct-to-video spin-off film "Downtime" was released in 1995, during the so-called "wilderness years" of "Doctor Who." Featuring classic villains the Yeti and the Great Intelligence, "Downtime" also welcomed back a host of stars from "Doctor Who." These included Nicholas Courtney as Brigadier Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart, Elisabeth Sladen as Sarah Jane Smith, and Deborah Watling as Victoria Waterfield. The film also introduced Beverley Cressman as the Brigadier's daughter, Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Fans of modern "Doctor Who" will be familiar with Kate, who has been introduced to the revived series, recast with actress Jemma Redgrave. "Downtime" introduced not only Kate but her son, Gordon, who has never appeared in "Doctor Who" itself. Kate blamed her father for their family breaking down, but reconciled with him by the end of "Downtime." Kate's also in the 2004 movie "Daemos Rising," a sequel to "Downtime," in which she took the lead in a battle against classic "Doctor Who" villains, the Daemons.