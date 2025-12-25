15 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows Of All Time

Sci-fi shows are everywhere these days. Prestige series like Apple TV's "Severance" and "Pluribus" aren't afraid to explore ambitious concepts in their storytelling, while Charlie Brooker's Netflix anthology series "Black Mirror" has broached dystopian sci-fi and speculative fiction subjects since 2011. Virtually every streaming platform nowadays has a great high-concept sci-fi on the menu. Fans, in other words, have it better than ever.

Unfortunately, this wealth of content also means that some great shows simply aren't getting noticed as well as they might have during leaner days. Back in the day, groundbreakers like "Star Trek" and "The X-Files" stood out from the crowd, while every innovative sci-fi show today has to compete for attention with countless other incredible projects. Because of this, even the most dedicated sci-fi fan has very likely missed at least some great works that shine on their own, but haven't managed to break into the pop culture zeitgeist well enough to be widely known. Here's a closer look at 15 of the best underrated sci-fi shows out there.