Scarpetta Review: Nicole Kidman's Gory Crime Procedural Is Too Dull To Draw Blood

Those with a weak stomach should probably avoid watching "Scarpetta" while eating: We get several gory scenes of Kay cutting up bodies to do her examinations, along with flashes of violent sadism. (The show has an unsettling moral blankness to it, actually, where a woman's dead body is just another puzzle to solve.) We're told that Kay is an incredible investigator, but we don't get to see her genius in action enough to be marveled by her prowess. The biggest flaw, though, is that the main case isn't interesting enough to support one timeline, let alone multiple timelines. (Anson Mount does have a sly menace as an accused killer-turned-cult leader.) All the time-hopping just serves to dilute any sense of narrative momentum, and the show ends up feeling scattered as a result.

"Scarpetta" also tries to mix in some comic relief in the form of Jamie Lee Curtis as Kay's free-wheeling sister Dorothy, who wears light-up earrings, demonstrates high kicks in the kitchen, and shouts things like "I wanna lose my FUPA!" Curtis is a welcome addition to any cast, but the comedy falls flat, and the sibling bickering between Kay and Dorothy plays like a low-rent "Mare of Easttown." (It's shows like this that make you appreciate the nuance and insight Brad Ingelsby brought to "Mare" and "Task.") On this show, character motivations are spoken aloud, and loudly. We know Kay is a weirdo who is only really comfortable with the dead because her sister literally tells her, "You're only really comfortable with the dead."