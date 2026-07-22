WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Returns, The Ultimatum Finale, And More

By Claire Franken
Larry and Cazzie David on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: Larry and Cazzie David compete on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," "The Ultimatum" wraps Season 4, and Netflix celebrates "Heartstopper." 

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Showtimes for July 22, 2026

ET

A Toxic Love Story

Netflix

Set in a glamorous California suburb, the documentary revisits a young woman's arrest for a violent fantasy plot that became a sensational scandal — but the truth remained hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception.

All the Queen's Men

Paramount+

Midseason finale: Big D is presented with an offer he cannot refuse; El Fuego finds himself entangled in a shady business deal with Virgie.

Christmas at Sea

Hallmark+

Season 2 finale: On the final day of the cruise, the passengers reminisce about their journeys and embrace their last chance to make lifelong memories.

Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi

Netflix

Drawing on unseen archival footage spanning every season through to the final film, the special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, executive producer Patrick Walters, and the fans who made "Heartstopper" a global phenomenon.

Lucky

Apple TV

Lucky tries to track down Cary — and her money; Agent Rand investigates Lucky’s moves.

    Masters of the Universe

    Prime Video NEW TO STREAMING

    After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto); Camila Mendes and Idris Elba co-star.

    My Grandfather Charles Manson

    Hulu

    The documentary follows Sophia's quest to identify her unknown grandfather, which results in a shocking discovery: He is history's most notorious criminal — and he bears striking physical similarities to her beloved father.

    The Oval

    Paramount+

    Priscilla searches every avenue in hopes of finding a source to air her story; Sharon desperately tries to outrun Kareem.

    Trying

    Apple TV

    While Jason recaptures his youth, Nikki meets a new coworker; Karen learns the cost of keeping a secret.

      The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

      Netflix

      Season 4 finale: Find out which couples decide to stay together and which walk away from each other forever. 

      X-Men '97

      Disney+

      Former X-Man Polaris returns to Xavier’s mansion just as a new threat emerges on campus.

      ET

      Big Brother

      CBS

      A chaotic week in the Big Brother house continues with the aftermath of Sunday’s nomination ceremony and a new Power of Veto competition.

      MasterChef

      Fox

      The Top 14 home cooks face the Wheel of Fusion challenge, where contestants must work with unfamiliar ingredients and techniques to create a successful fusion dish. 

      The Valley

      Bravo

      Jesse and Michelle take a major step with their divorce; Zack struggles with the decision to have kids with his boyfriend; Kristen and Luke meet with a couples' therapist to mixed results.

      Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

      ABC

      Season 5 premiere: Celebrity duos competing for charity include Larry David and daughter Cazzie David, and Ben Affleck and "Jeopardy!" champion Jamie Ding.

      ET

      Million Dollar Nannies

      Freeform TWO EPISODES

      Season 1 finale: Jack's efforts to bring in new families create divisions; a Paris invitation causes household tension; Sydney puts a friendship on the line.

      Next Gen NYC

      Bravo

      Shai and Rowan host a Halloween party; Liam is put in the hot seat; Ariana confronts Shai for meddling in her love life; Emira confronts Charlie.

      Pompeii: Out of Time With Tom Hiddleston

      NatGeo

      Series premiere: Hiddleston journeys back in time, stepping into cinematic scripted sequences following the lives of real Romans caught in Vesuvius' path. (All three episodes stream Thursday on Disney+ and Hulu.)

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