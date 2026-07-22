What To Watch Wednesday: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Returns, The Ultimatum Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Larry and Cazzie David compete on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," "The Ultimatum" wraps Season 4, and Netflix celebrates "Heartstopper."
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Showtimes for July 22, 2026
A Toxic Love Story
Set in a glamorous California suburb, the documentary revisits a young woman's arrest for a violent fantasy plot that became a sensational scandal — but the truth remained hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception.
All the Queen's Men
Midseason finale: Big D is presented with an offer he cannot refuse; El Fuego finds himself entangled in a shady business deal with Virgie.
Christmas at Sea
Season 2 finale: On the final day of the cruise, the passengers reminisce about their journeys and embrace their last chance to make lifelong memories.
Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi
Drawing on unseen archival footage spanning every season through to the final film, the special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, executive producer Patrick Walters, and the fans who made "Heartstopper" a global phenomenon.
Lucky
Lucky tries to track down Cary — and her money; Agent Rand investigates Lucky’s moves.
Masters of the Universe
After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto); Camila Mendes and Idris Elba co-star.
My Grandfather Charles Manson
The documentary follows Sophia's quest to identify her unknown grandfather, which results in a shocking discovery: He is history's most notorious criminal — and he bears striking physical similarities to her beloved father.
The Oval
Priscilla searches every avenue in hopes of finding a source to air her story; Sharon desperately tries to outrun Kareem.
Trying
While Jason recaptures his youth, Nikki meets a new coworker; Karen learns the cost of keeping a secret.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Season 4 finale: Find out which couples decide to stay together and which walk away from each other forever.
X-Men '97
Former X-Man Polaris returns to Xavier’s mansion just as a new threat emerges on campus.
Big Brother
A chaotic week in the Big Brother house continues with the aftermath of Sunday’s nomination ceremony and a new Power of Veto competition.
MasterChef
The Top 14 home cooks face the Wheel of Fusion challenge, where contestants must work with unfamiliar ingredients and techniques to create a successful fusion dish.
The Valley
Jesse and Michelle take a major step with their divorce; Zack struggles with the decision to have kids with his boyfriend; Kristen and Luke meet with a couples' therapist to mixed results.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Season 5 premiere: Celebrity duos competing for charity include Larry David and daughter Cazzie David, and Ben Affleck and "Jeopardy!" champion Jamie Ding.
Million Dollar Nannies
Season 1 finale: Jack's efforts to bring in new families create divisions; a Paris invitation causes household tension; Sydney puts a friendship on the line.
Next Gen NYC
Shai and Rowan host a Halloween party; Liam is put in the hot seat; Ariana confronts Shai for meddling in her love life; Emira confronts Charlie.
Pompeii: Out of Time With Tom Hiddleston
Series premiere: Hiddleston journeys back in time, stepping into cinematic scripted sequences following the lives of real Romans caught in Vesuvius' path. (All three episodes stream Thursday on Disney+ and Hulu.)