Somebody Feed Phil Moving From Netflix To YouTube

Phil Rosenthal is on the move again: The comedian's food travel show "Somebody Feed Phil" is moving from Netflix to YouTube, starting next year, Variety reports. (TVLine has reached out for confirmation.)

"Somebody Feed Phil" follows Rosenthal — the creator of the CBS hit "Everybody Loves Raymond" — as he travels the world sampling global cuisine and meeting locals. It debuted on Netflix in 2018, with Season 8 hitting the streamer last year. (The show actually began as "I'll Have What Phil's Having" on PBS.) The previous eight seasons will still be available to stream on Netflix.

The new "Somebody Feed Phil" episodes will be available on a "Phil Rosenthal World" YouTube channel, which will feature "short- and long-form original content." The move is part of a deal between Rosenthal and Banijay Americas, the producers of reality TV series like "Big Brother" and "MasterChef."

"Phil Rosenthal is one of the rare creators who consistently stays ahead of where the industry is going," Banijay Americas CEO Ben Samek said in a statement. "Partnering with a filmmaker and storyteller of his caliber is incredibly exciting for us. Alongside Banijay Americas and Banijay Rights, we are proud to support Phil as he ushers his brand into its next era. YouTube represents a natural evolution and a place where audiences can engage with his voice and humor as we build a global digital home for Phil Rosenthal World."

Rosenthal added a statement of his own: "One of the things I always loved about 'Everybody Loves Raymond' was that it was free to watch everywhere. We are thrilled to announce that 'Somebody Feed Phil' will move to YouTube, where our message of family, friendship, food, travel, and laughs can reach the most people."

Will you follow Phil to YouTube? Let us know what you think of the move in a comment below.