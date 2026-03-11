Ed Asner Accused CBS Of Canceling A TV Series As Retribution For His Political Activism

There are plenty of TV shows that were canceled too soon, usually because of low ratings, poor reviews, or network cost cutting. However, the late Ed Asner of "Lou Grant" fame believed that CBS pulled the plug on his newspaper drama after five seasons because of his outspoken left-wing political views.

Discussing the topic with The New York Times, the actor — and former president of the Screen Actors Guild — claimed that the network surrendered to outside pressure. At the time, Asner was vocally opposed to the United States' support of the El Salvadorian government during its civil war against a left-wing guerilla movement. Asner supported the guerillas, which rubbed some folks of the opposite political persuasion the wrong way. He also said CBS didn't market the show and buried it in difficult time slots.

”This was with no promotion," he said. "The best night [of] football in the history of the game and very, very stiff specials thrown against us."

However, CBS officials claimed that the show was canceled due to declining ratings and had nothing to do with Asner's politics.

The drama didn't stop there, either. "Lou Grant" was canceled amid Asner's bitter feud with Charlton Heston, stemming from the latter's role in preventing the Screen Actors Guild from merging with the Screen Extras Guild.