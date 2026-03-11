Ed Asner Accused CBS Of Canceling A TV Series As Retribution For His Political Activism
There are plenty of TV shows that were canceled too soon, usually because of low ratings, poor reviews, or network cost cutting. However, the late Ed Asner of "Lou Grant" fame believed that CBS pulled the plug on his newspaper drama after five seasons because of his outspoken left-wing political views.
Discussing the topic with The New York Times, the actor — and former president of the Screen Actors Guild — claimed that the network surrendered to outside pressure. At the time, Asner was vocally opposed to the United States' support of the El Salvadorian government during its civil war against a left-wing guerilla movement. Asner supported the guerillas, which rubbed some folks of the opposite political persuasion the wrong way. He also said CBS didn't market the show and buried it in difficult time slots.
”This was with no promotion," he said. "The best night [of] football in the history of the game and very, very stiff specials thrown against us."
However, CBS officials claimed that the show was canceled due to declining ratings and had nothing to do with Asner's politics.
The drama didn't stop there, either. "Lou Grant" was canceled amid Asner's bitter feud with Charlton Heston, stemming from the latter's role in preventing the Screen Actors Guild from merging with the Screen Extras Guild.
Ed Asner recalled the Lou Grant fallout before his death
Ed Asner was a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and a fervent supporter of El Salvador becoming truly democratic. In 1982, he agreed to help raise funds to send medical aid to the country and discussed his position openly at a ceremony in Washington. Keep in mind, these events occurred during the Reagan administration, when socialism and communism were frowned upon more than they are today.
"Charlton Heston made all kinds of slurs and innuendos about my response," Asner told Jacobin. "Bruce Herschensohn was a commentator on ABC at the time, and he spent three nights talking about what a danger I was to the country."
Thus began the outcry that coincided with a pretty great CBS series being canceled. Asner added that some advertisers pulled out of sponsoring "Lou Grant," but plenty didn't, implying that the show would have still made money for the network. This further bolstered his belief that CBS' pulled the plug on the show due to his political stances.