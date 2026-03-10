Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: Miley Cyrus Wigs Out In Nostalgic Disney+ Trailer

Miley Cyrus is reuniting with some old friends (and family members) in the just-released trailer for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," streaming March 24 on Disney+.

Rocking her Disney Channel character's iconic blonde wig, Cyrus confesses, "I'm already getting emotional" as she prepares to revisit the phenomenon that made her a household name in the 2000s. The big emotions continue as Cyrus steps onto a recreation of the show's living room and closet sets, both of which are sure to make any viewer of a certain age feel nostalgic.

The trailer also confirms the involvement of Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus, who played her dad on "Hannah Montana." Both Billy Ray and Miley's mom Tish Cyrus are on hand to help their daughter walk down memory lane.

Watch the first trailer for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" below:

Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20 pic.twitter.com/u0CkpF4bTJ — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2026

Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special will also feature an in-depth interview between Cyrus and Alex Cooper, offering "an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture's most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world," according to Disney+.

Cyrus is also expected to perform several classic Hannah Montana songs, with Disney teasing, "There will also be some familiar *notes* that find their way back into the spotlight." An official setlist has not been announced.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?