Why Bones' Creator Wasn't Surprised When The Spin-Off Series The Finder Tanked

The best TV spin-offs expand their fictional universes in interesting ways, but for every good one, there's a dud. In some cases, though, fans aren't receptive to off-shoots from the get-go, which might explain why "Bones" spin-off "The Finder" failed to replicate the success of its parent show.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson touched on how "The Finder" received pushback from fans of the O.G. procedural. Why, you ask? Because the "Bones" fandom was always reluctant to embrace new characters in their show.

"It took a year for people to like Tamara Taylor (who plays Dr. Camille Saroyan). They didn't like her. And when John Francis Daley came on, I told him, 'Don't look at Twitter or the message boards for a year because they are going to hate you. You're coming into a very tight community.' And, so, I thought there was a very good chance that would happen to 'The Finder.'"

Hanson also recalled fans worrying that "The Finder" was out to replace "Bones," as opposed to complementing it. Despite that never being the goal, "The Finder" seemed doomed from the start — but have fans warmed to the show now that they've had time to digest it?