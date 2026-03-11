Rick And Morty Season 9 Sets May Premiere On Adult Swim — First Look

f this news doesn't make you want to shout "wubba lubba dub-dub," we don't know what will: "Rick and Morty" will return for Season 9 on Sunday May 24 (Adult Swim, 11/10c), TVLine has learned.

So, what awaits Rick Sanchez and his anxious grandson this spring? According to Adult Swim, Season 9 is "all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing."

"I know it's my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true," Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen says in a statement. "It's kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you're going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it's my job to say that, but it's also true."

Returning cast members for "Rick and Morty" Season 9 include Ian Cardoni as Rick, Harry Belden as Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer. Scott Marder serves as showrunner, executive-producing alongside Dan Harmon.

Check out a batch of first-look photos from "Rick and Morty" Season 9 below:

