Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser Returning As Host For Third Time

Comedian Nikki Glaser has signed on to host her third Golden Globes ceremony in a row, TVLine has learned. The 84th annual show is set to air live on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) Sunday, January 10, 2027.

"I'm thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time," Glaser said in a statement, "not only because it's the greatest gig I've ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord."

"We are thrilled to welcome Nikki back to the Golden Globes stage in 2027," President of the Golden Globes Helen Hoehne added. "Her comedic precision, authenticity, and ability to command the room is unmatched, and we can't wait to see what she has up her sleeve for next year's show."

Glaser made history in 2025, becoming the first woman to host the awards show solo. In this year's opening monologue, she took shots at CBS News, while ribbing The Rock and Sean Penn, among others.

In 2024, Glaser was named "Comedian of the Year" by The New York Times, and was included in the TIME100: The Most Influential People list the following year. Her 2024 HBO special "Someday You'll Die" earned Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice nominations, in addition to a WGA win. Her next standup special titled "Good Girl," this time for Hulu, drops Friday, April 24.

